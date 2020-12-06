5-Star Theatricals Present THANKFUL

5-Star Theatricals presents its first

free virtual concert on December 12, 2020 at 7:00pm titled "Thankful" which will stream on their website @ www.5startheatricals.com, and on Facebook and YouTube.

Hosted by the talented Trent Mills, who in 2018 played the title role in Shrek and returned in 2019 as "Marcellus Washburn" in The Music Man for 5-Star Theatricals. This special event brings together a cabaret of spectacular talents and will also feature some magical cameos from past performers, like Katharine McPhee, Adam Pascal, Julia Lester, Veronica Dunne and more.

All of the concert performers have been seen in 5-Star Theatricals' productions and will feature Daebreon Poiema, who starred as "Deloris Van Cartier" in Sister Act, Mitchell Johnson, a four time 5-Star performer in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Shrek and Dreamgirls: One Night Only, Jonalyn Saxer, who began performing with 5-Star Theatricals when she was 5 in My Fair Lady and also appeared in White Christmas, 42nd Street, Singin' in the Rain, Carousel, and the Wizard of Oz. Jonalyn is currently starring as "Karen" in the first national tour of Mean Girls. Eric B. Anthony, "C.C." in Dreamgirls: One Night Only, Chelsea Morgan Stock, "Sister Mary Robert" in Sister Act, Marc Ginsburg, a 5-Star favorite, was "Che" in Evita, "Lord Farquaad" in Shrek, "Reuben" in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and "Lumiere" in Beauty and the Beast. Casey Comstock graces the stage with accompaniment for the evening. Also included in the evening are incredible performances by a few of the 5-Star "Starlight" Teen and Children outreach group who have performed in many of the main stage productions.

The Creative team behind the "Thankful" concert is Cindy Murray/5-Star Executive Director, Tal Fox/Co-Director and Casting Director, Trent Mills/Co-Director, Casey Comstock/Musical Director, Ed Moore/Director of Photography, and Christian Hunt/Film Editor.

Shows View More Thousand Oaks Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You