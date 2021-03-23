5-Star Theatricals Announces Virtual Musical Theatre Competition

5-Star Theatricals announced today their first ever "Virtual Musical Theatre Competition" and is hopeful that everyone in the community will join in the fun!

Contestants are encouraged to sing, dance, wear costumes, and design sets using items in their home. "You can even make your production bigger with your safe "BUBBLE" of family and/or friends. If you want to keep it a little bit simpler, you can sing a solo or a duet. Perform whatever you would like, but it must be a full song from your favorite musical", says Cindy Murray, Executive Director of 5-Star Theatricals.

The competition has four categories: Solo under 12, Solo teen 13-17, Solo 18+ and groups/families 2 or more. This video can be as simple as a live performance in your living room or an edited music video with costumes, sets, lighting, props, etc. Your submission should include your name and submission category.

Tal Fox, Educational Director at 5-Star is looking forward to viewing the entrees, "We want to see the most creative and elaborate piece that you can make within your home or a COVID-safe space. We recommend that you think out-of-the-box; but most importantly focus on storytelling and vocal performance, as this will be imperative to the judges".

There will be one winner from each category who will receive four tickets to the new 5-Star season and one overall competition winner who will take home the grand prize of $250.00. Winners will be announced on April 23rd on social media and their website where they will post the winning entries.

Competition entries will be judged by industry professionals, directors and choreographers, outside the 5-Star staff.

For rules and submission details please visit: http://5startheatricals.com/2021/03/15/virtual-musical-theatre-competition