RENT and The National AIDS Memorial Quilt Come to Thousand Oaks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Set in the East Village of New York City in the early 1990s, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today. Winner of the Tony® Award for Best Musical in 1996 and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a veritable pop-culture phenomenon.



Based loosely on the classic Puccini opera La Bohème, Rent was written by Jonathan Larson and follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in NYC’s Lower East Side under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Larson himself lived in poverty in the years leading up to the show’s original off-Broadway run at the New York Theater Workshop— waiting tables and even selling some books to afford a movie ticket mere days before the show’s previews were to start. Sadly, the night before that very first preview, Larson collapsed and passed away from an aortic dissection (likely due to undiagnosed Marfan syndrome). He never got to see Rent’s incredible, decades-long impact.

Says director Shawn Adams-Lanz, “It is a profound joy and honor for me to bring this timeless musical to life here at the Conejo Players Theatre. Rent has always held a special place in my heart, not only for its powerful music and compelling characters, but also for its deep-rooted history and the poignant messages it conveys about love, struggle, and resilience. Having lived, worked, and played alongside the real people these characters were based on in early-’90s New York, I am proud to have witnessed the development of the musical and to have had the opportunity to see it for the first time shortly after its Broadway opening at the Nederlander Theatre.”



“This show captures the essence of East Village bohemian life set against the backdrop of the enduring AIDS crisis,” he continues. “AIDS claimed or changed the lives of countless individuals, leaving an indelible mark on the community at the time—a mark that lives on to this day, as symbolized by the National AIDS Memorial Quilt, a panel of which will be presented on stage during the run of our production.”

“Many of those affected were young artists and members of the LGBTQ+ community,” he adds. “Rent brings into focus the fears, hopes, and dreams of those living with the disease, offering a raw and honest portrayal of their lives. It serves as both a tribute and a call to action, reminding us of the importance of compassion, understanding, and advocacy. As they say in the show: ‘No day but today.’”

Conejo Players Theatre is honored to partner with the National AIDS Memorial to display a panel of their Quilt during the run of Rent; audience members will be able to view the panel before the show begins and during intermission. Considered the largest community arts project in history, the AIDS Memorial Quilt helps us remember the unique lives and stories of those who’ve passed.

This production is part of the National AIDS Memorial’s efforts to bring the Quilt to communities across the United States to raise greater awareness and education about HIV/AIDS and to remember those lost to the pandemic. Heartfelt thanks to Deidre Parmenter for her efforts in securing this meaningful piece of living history, and to our quilt sponsors Don Johnson and Michael Rohde.

CPT’s production of Rent will also feature a live band, conducted by Kyle deTarnowsky— featuring deTarnowsky on keyboard 1; Aaron Benham on keyboard 2; David Ellis on guitar; Art Gibson on bass; and Scott Mundy on drums.

Cast:

Brennen Klitzner as Roger Davis

Quinn Husband as Mark Cohen

Melina Ortega as Mimi Marquez

Carzie Carter as Tom Collins

Abel Alderete as Angel Dumott Schunard

McKenna Tedrick as Maureen Johnson

Faith Petrie as Joanne Jefferson

Ezra Eells as Benjamin Coffin III

And with the talents of: Lauren Bailor, Kyler Bray, Sof Cohen, Bucky Delgado, Caleb Heulitt, Sahai N. Lara, Jenna Lay, Rondell MacGarvey, Giane Morris, Gabriella Perry, Brooke Rassell, Isabella Scott, Christopher Smith, and Jacob Zukowski

Staff:

Director: Shawn Adams-Lanz

Producer: Courtney Potter

Choreographer: Danielle Reyes

Music Directors: Kyle deTarnowsky and Erin Fagundes

Stage Manager: Carolyn Luu

Lighting Designer: Jack Allaway

Comments