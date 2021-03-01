Conejo Players Theatre presents The Mountaintop, written by Katori Hall. This stage play series will stream live via Conejo Players Theatre beginning Friday, March 12, 2021 at 8pm and conclude with a matinee show on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2pm.

The Mountaintop, directed by Sahai Lara and produced by Denice Stradling and Jennifer Roe, a two-person drama about the last day of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The entire play is set in the Lorraine hotel room, the evening before his assassination. King is alone, trying to create yet another powerful speech. When he orders a cup of coffee from room service, a mysterious woman arrives, bringing much more than a late-night beverage. What follows is a reflective, often funny, often touching conversation in which Dr. King examines his achievements, his failures, and his unfinished dreams.

Cast:

Dr. King - Derrick Parker has worked as an actor for more than three decades. During that time, he has had lead theater roles in; Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Othello, Hamlet, The Cherry Orchard, Driving Miss Daisy, The Boys Next Door, Topdog/Underdog and The Winter's Tale. Moving toward on-screen work, Derrick wrote/directed/produced a feature length film about exoneration, From Faith to Freedom.

Camae - Rashia Whitlock has distinguished herself as a skilled actress with a number of supporting roles in prominent films. She has three films coming out soon; Introducing Jodea, Scarecrows Vs. Zombies, and Gone (This Time for Good.) Some of Rashia's past film roles include Bolden (2019), Django Unchained (2012), and Pitch Perfect 2 (2015.) Rashia has also appeared in lead and supporting roles in theater productions such as The Trip to Bountiful, The Young Man from Atlanta, Fences and Conejo Players' 2019 production of To Kill a Mockingbird. *Ms. Whitlock is performing Saturday, March 13th @ 8PM and Sunday, March 14th @ 2PM.

Camae - Olushola Fagbamila is a triple-threat Nigerian-American actress and designer. Shola has been seen as the lead in The Goddesses Guide at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts in Bud, Not Buddy, and as the lead in films, Keeping Faith, The Roulette's and Mino.

*Ms. Fagbamila is performing Friday, March 12th @ 8PM and Saturday, March 13th @ 2PM.

Dates and Times:

Friday, March 12, 2021 @ 8PM

Saturday, March 13, 2021 @ 2PM & 8PM

Sunday, March 14, 2021 @ 2PM

To reserve "Pay What You Can" tickets: https://www.conejoplayers.org/mountaintop