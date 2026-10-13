Yohay Sponder to Perform GENESIS TOUR at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre This January

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The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present stand-up comedian Yohay Sponder: Genesis Tour on Thursday, January 28 at 7 pm. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 16 at 10 am. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, please visit www.sponder-standup.com.

Yohay Sonder is an Israeli bilingual stand-up comedian turned international sensation. With over 20 years of experience, Sponder brings his optimistic outlook on life to the stage. Throughout his career he has starred in multiple TV and radio shows, he produces and headlines Funny Monday – Israeli Comedy in English and performs internationally. After finishing up his sold-out world tour of Self Loving Jew, Sponder debuts his new show Genesis. In his show, Sponder explores new beginnings, rebirth and takes you on a journey to find the source of happiness.

Tickets starting at $45 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 02 Hrs 11 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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