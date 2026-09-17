EMO ORCHESTRA with THE SPILL CANVAS to Play Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
THE SPILL CANVAS will perform their hits and songs by Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, A Day to Remember and The Used.
The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present Emo Orchestra with The Spill Canvas and special guest Greywind on Sunday, November 8 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 18 at 10 am.
For emo music lovers and orchestra aficionados alike, Emo Orchestra is a new live experience that brings some of the most beloved emo songs of your youth to the theater stage with a full orchestra arrangement.
Emo Orchestra welcomes The Spill Canvas as the featured guest. Fans will hear The Spill Canvas perform their own hits as well as songs by Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, A Day to Remember, The Used and many more.
A musical endeavor born on the Great Plains of South Dakota, The Spill Canvas has endured for over two decades because of the fans who provide the lifeblood to keep this machine running.
Listing more accolades and successes here feels lame and overdone. At its heart, the purpose of the band remains the same as when it began – to write songs that move people and to connect with them via the powerful universal language of music.
Growing up in the town of Killarney, Ireland, brother-sister duo Greywind – Steph and Paul O'Sullivan – is a testament to resilience and the unbreakable bond between siblings.
Raised by a classically-trained vocalist mom and a dad that cleaned gravestones, they were almost destined to end up creating art at the crossroads of beauty and sorrow. Over the last decade, Greywind has caught the attention of the world with their debut LP, Afterthoughts, which landed on the Official UK Rock Chart when it dropped in 2017, and produced multiple viral hits amassing the band millions of plays and a wealth of global followers. Their incredible live performances at festivals like Reading & Leeds and Download helped spread the word even further – Zane Lowe of BBC and Apple Music once declared that Greywind's music was “a moment you won't forget if you're a fan of rock music.” and their rapidly growing cult-like fanbase would agree.
Tickets starting at $39.50 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (10/21-11/08)
|
Much Ado About Nothing
Jobsite Theater (1/13-2/07)
|
Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B
American Stage Theatre Company (1/27-2/21)
|
Tampa Metropolitan Improv (TMI)
Carrollwood Cultural Center (10/30-10/30)
|
Dancing Lessons
The Off-Central (2/18-2/28)
|
Spring Awakening
MAD Theatre of Tampa (10/09-10/18)
|
Tampa Metropolitan Improv (TMI)
Carrollwood Cultural Center (9/25-9/25)
|
Hate Mail
The Off-Central (1/14-1/24)
|
Dracula - A Comedy of Terrors
Beyond the Wings Theater (10/23-10/25)
|
Meteor Shower
American Stage Theatre Company (11/04-11/22)