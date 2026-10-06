MOLLY HATCHET to Perform at Capitol Theatre

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The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present Molly Hatchet in concert on Saturday, March 13 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 9 at 10 am. The band is on tour in support of Lost Horizon, their first studio album release in sixteen years.

For guitarist and songwriter, Bobby Ingram, his band Molly Hatchet, Lost Horizon marks the realization of a lifelong Southern rock dream: All 12 tracks were recorded at London's legendary Abbey Road Studios.

“In Studio 2, to be precise – that's exactly where the Beatles worked 60 years ago,” beams Ingram. We used the same studio and the exact same microphones that Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr had. What's more Chris Bolster was our sound engineer, he's worked with McCartney, Elton John, Kate Bush, Oasis and the Foo Fighters. To me, it was an incredibly emotional experience to cut the new Molly Hatchet album under such awesome conditions.”

No doubt about it: Lost Horizon oozes legendary musical history and bridges the gap to Molly Hatchet's previous studio album, Justice. Alongside Ingram and the long-standing bandmates John Galvin (keyboards) and Tim Lindsey (bass), two new, younger recruits, Garrett Ramsden (drums) and Parker Lee (vocals), stand in the long tradition of first-rate Molly Hatchet musicians.

“Garett has brought a breath of fresh air to the band, and Parker brings to mind a young Danny Joe Brown, our unforgotten original singer,” say Ingram, obviously delighted. “Both are perfect for our kind of Southern rock and have been instrumental in making Lost Horizon one of our most emotional and profound albums to date.”

Molly Hatchet firmly cemented their place in music history in the late seventies. They stood alongside other iconic Southern rock bands out of Jacksonville, Florida, such as Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Allman Brothers. A perfect mixture of English invasion rock, blues, country, and gospel remains the unique sound of Molly Hatchet.

They were the hardest hitting of the Southern rock bands at the time when, in 1978, Epic Records released Molly Hatchet's self-titled debut album. It reached multi-platinum status, and the band established their reputation of working hard, playing tough and living fast through intense touring. During this time, they were on the road with Aerosmith, Bob Seger, The Rolling Stones, and many others.

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