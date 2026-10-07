PERFORMER PURGATORY Immersive Halloween Event Coming to FloridaRAMA
The two-hour interactive spectacle explores the haunted history of the former Florida Fairgrounds through circus spirits and theatrical intrigue.
This October, FloridaRAMA will bring a spooky experience to St. Petersburg: Performer Purgatory, a one-night-only Halloween spectacle produced in collaboration with The Studio@620 and Wordier Than Thou.
Taking place October 17 at 8 PM, Performer Purgatory is a 21+ immersive Halloween event featuring two hours of live performance, eerie storytelling, interactive experiences and strange surprises inspired by the haunted history and mythology surrounding FloridaRAMA.
At the center of the evening is an intriguing question: Why was Fairgrounds so haunted it needed a new name?
Guests will be invited to explore that question through an unconventional evening of performance, storytelling and paranormal intrigue, with experiences designed to blur the line between theater, history and the supernatural.
The live program, Performer Purgatory: The Untold, Untrue Tale of The Florida Fairgrounds, guides guests through an interactive theatrical mystery. Led by an overenthusiastic tour guide, audiences will encounter the trapped spirits of a 1970s circus troupe-including a diva psychic, a sweet fire dancer and a charming ringleader-as they piece together the absurd catastrophe that cursed the space.
A spooky vendor market includes Wordier Than Thou's Haunted Bookshop, Bookish & Bonita with all of your bookish accessories, and Alison Makesup, offering Halloween and special effects make-up services.
Fun, interactive experiences throughout FloridaRAMA include a room of haunted typewriters, where guests are invited to tell their own stories and share their own fears... if they dare! There will also be a ghostly scavenger hunt and psychic readings.
Performer Purgatory is 21+ and perfect for horror fans, theater lovers, paranormal enthusiasts and anyone looking for a unique Halloween night out in St. Pete.
Experience Performer Purgatory
Who: FloridaRAMA, The Studio@620 and Wordier Than Thou
Where: FloridaRAMA, 2606 Fairfield Ave S., St. Pete, FL 33712
When: October 17, 2026, 8-10 PM
Audience: 21+, horror fans, theater lovers and paranormal enthusiasts
Tickets: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/floridarama/items/758031/calendar/?flow=1438415&amp;full-items=yes
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