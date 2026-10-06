Brian Culbertson to Perform THE MIDNIGHT TAPES TOUR at Ruth Eckerd Hall

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Ruth Eckerd Hall will present Brian Culbertson The Midnight Tapes Tour on Friday, April 23 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 9 at 10 am.

It's a rare feat for a recording artist to release 30 albums and score more than 41 Billboard #1 singles. It's even more exceptional for an artist to hit that milestone while firmly in their prime, continuing to grow and evolve with each release. Rarer still is for that genre-crossing songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist to be a dynamic performer who presents their music in ways never before seen, both on stage and online. And beyond that, the artist has built a premium festival brand around unique fan experiences. Brian Culbertson checks every one of those boxes.

Culbertson's sonic approach has been to craft primarily instrumental music fusing jazz, R&B, funk, and pop. He's been doing it at the highest level since he exploded on the scene after the release of his debut album, Long Night Out, in 1994. That hit-filled set recorded in his college apartment in Chicago instantly established Culbertson as a core artist in the newly emerging smooth jazz genre. Now, on his 30th album, The Midnight Tapes, Culbertson does something he's never done before: he played every single instrument* on the album himself.

“It was exciting and terrifying at the same time! I knew it had to be as good as if session players played the parts,” said Culbertson, who wrote, produced, arranged, engineered, and performed the nine-song set entirely on his own. “What was particularly challenging was that the drums, guitar, trumpet, bass, and others are not my main instruments (like piano and trombone). But because I could work non-stop without waiting to schedule other sessions, it turned out to be the fastest album I've ever made — just three months from writing to fully mixed. I had a blast!”

The Midnight Tapes is primarily an R&B instrumental album featuring late-night soulful grooves, all with contemporary jazz flavors. The exception is the hot opening, '76 Monte Carlo, a super funky retro joint that would be right at home in a 70s detective show.

With now 30 albums and an incredible 41 Billboard #1 singles under his belt, Brian Culbertson has solidified his place as one of the most exciting and genre-defying instrumentalists of our time. A powerhouse keyboardist, songwriter, and producer, Culbertson blends jazz, funk, R&B, soul, pop and more into a sound that's uniquely his, and is always evolving. Known for his dynamic live shows and elaborate productions, Culbertson remains humble, grateful and as passionate as ever about making music. Like some of his idols, he continues to push himself creatively, both in the studio and on stage, finding new ways to challenge himself and connect with his audience. Constantly learning and experimenting with each successive project propels his continued growth, authenticity, and evolution as a unique artist.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 18 Hrs 39 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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