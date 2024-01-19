Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Tampa!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Megan Zeitler - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Carrollwood Players
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Lyla Ruth - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - St. Petersburg College
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shahrzad Mazaheri - LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company
Best Dance Production
THE PROM - MAD Theatre of Tampa
Best Direction Of A Musical
Scott Cooper - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - St. Petersburg College
Best Direction Of A Play
Tatyana-Marie Carlo - LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company
Best Ensemble
RAGTIME - American Stage Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christina Watanabe - LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Latoya McCormick - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - St. Petersburg College
Best Musical
THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - St. Petersburg College
Best New Play Or Musical
OZ - freeFall Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Levi Erickson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - St. Petersburg College
Best Performer In A Play
Angela Reynoso - LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company
Best Play
LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rodrigo Escalante - LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Germán Martinez - LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sydney Beck - THE PROM - MAD Theatre of Tampa
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Alina Alcántara - LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
CINDERELLA EATS RICE AND BEANS - American Stage Theatre Company
Favorite Local Theatre
American Stage Theatre Company
