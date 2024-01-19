Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Tampa Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Megan Zeitler - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Carrollwood Players

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Lyla Ruth - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - St. Petersburg College

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shahrzad Mazaheri - LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company

Best Dance Production

THE PROM - MAD Theatre of Tampa

Best Direction Of A Musical

Scott Cooper - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - St. Petersburg College

Best Direction Of A Play

Tatyana-Marie Carlo - LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company

Best Ensemble

RAGTIME - American Stage Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christina Watanabe - LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Latoya McCormick - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - St. Petersburg College

Best Musical

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - St. Petersburg College

Best New Play Or Musical

OZ - freeFall Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Levi Erickson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - St. Petersburg College

Best Performer In A Play

Angela Reynoso - LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company

Best Play

LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rodrigo Escalante - LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Germán Martinez - LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sydney Beck - THE PROM - MAD Theatre of Tampa

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alina Alcántara - LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CINDERELLA EATS RICE AND BEANS - American Stage Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre

American Stage Theatre Company