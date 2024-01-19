Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Tampa!

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Tampa Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Megan Zeitler - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Carrollwood Players

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Lyla Ruth - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - St. Petersburg College

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shahrzad Mazaheri - LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company

Best Dance Production
THE PROM - MAD Theatre of Tampa

Best Direction Of A Musical
Scott CooperTHE DROWSY CHAPERONE - St. Petersburg College

Best Direction Of A Play
Tatyana-Marie CarloLA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company

Best Ensemble
RAGTIME - American Stage Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christina WatanabeLA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Latoya McCormick - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - St. Petersburg College

Best Musical
THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - St. Petersburg College

Best New Play Or Musical
OZ - freeFall Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Levi Erickson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - St. Petersburg College

Best Performer In A Play
Angela Reynoso - LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company

Best Play
LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rodrigo EscalanteLA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Germán Martinez - LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sydney BeckTHE PROM - MAD Theatre of Tampa

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Alina Alcántara - LA GRINGA - American Stage Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
CINDERELLA EATS RICE AND BEANS - American Stage Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre
American Stage Theatre Company



RELATED STORIES

1
Lennon And Thatcher Mix It Up In The U.S. Premiere Of WHISKEY & SODA At The Off-Centra Photo
Lennon And Thatcher Mix It Up In The U.S. Premiere Of WHISKEY & SODA At The Off-Central Players

John Lennon and Margaret Thatcher mix it up in the U.S. premiere of ‘Whiskey & Soda’ at OCP. Sparks fly, wits are matched, laughs exchanged, and life lessons learned in this play that pits the beloved ex-Beatle against the Prime Minister.

2
Photos: First Look At TWELFTH NIGHT At Jobsite Theater Photo
Photos: First Look At TWELFTH NIGHT At Jobsite Theater

Jobsite, resident theater company of the Straz Center and  6x finalist for the NEA’s prestigious Shakespeare in American Communities Award, brings Shakespeare’s most musical of comedies to the Jaeb Theater. “If music be the food of love, play on!” See photos from their production of Twelfth Night. 

3
Review: A Dazzling, Inventive Adaptation Of Sondheims COMPANY Lights Up The Room And Our H Photo
Review: A Dazzling, Inventive Adaptation Of Sondheim's COMPANY Lights Up The Room And Our Hearts At Straz Center For The Performing Arts

What did our critic think of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's COMPANY at Straz Center For The Performing Arts?

4
Previews: SHE KILLS MONSTERS at ThinkTank Theatre Photo
Previews: SHE KILLS MONSTERS at ThinkTank Theatre

Set in 1995 with music and references to the 1990s aplenty, the play is about Agnes Evens grieving the unexpected loss of her sister, Tilly. Though the siblings weren't especially close, a notebook containing a D&D game scenario her sister created helps Agnes discover things about Tilly that she never knew.

