West Coast Players Presents HONKY TONK HISSY FIT Beginning This Month

West Coast Players will present Honky Tonk Hissy Fit by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones, and Nicholas Hope, directed by Susan Demers.

On the surface all seems to be well in the town of Doublewide, Texas. It is growing - 17 trailers and counting - and the Sloggetts and the Crumplers have buried the hatchet. But experience tells Mayor Joveeta Crumpler this is just the calm before the storm and sure enough a little success seems to be all that it takes to attract the corporate big guys. Can the "Little Town That Could" survive? Join us for the final installment of the saga of the denizens of Doublewide in the third installment in the Doublewide series.

Performances run April 22-May 8, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm.

WHERE: West Coast Players

21905 US 19 North, near the corner of Drew St. and US 19 N.



TICKET PRICE: $23