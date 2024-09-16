WEIRD IN ST. PETE Will Premiere in the FloridaRAMA Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This October, step into the heart of St. Pete's strangest myths and legends with Weird in St. Pete, an immersive new play that will take audiences on a journey through the city's most eccentric folklore. Set to premiere October 24, Weird in St. Pete invites audiences to experience St. Petersburg – and theatre – like never before: inside of St. Pete's signature interactive art installation.

“It's inside FloridaRAMA, which is a really, you know, unique and wacky strange place with lots of hidden, interactive moments,” says Associate Artistic Director Anthony Gervais, who will direct. “And we're going to highlight a lot of those in the play.”

The play, written by Producing Artistic Director Helen R. Murray, is the first in the theatre's 2024/2025 Beyond the Stage lineup. The slate of programming aims to engage the community with theatre by embracing innovative spaces and storytelling formats.

Weird in St. Pete is more than just a play; it's an exploration of the vibrant tapestry of St. Pete's rich cultural landscape. Audiences will encounter a colorful cast of characters drawn from the city's unique lore. Among them: Jack Kerouac, Peter Demens, a combustible housewife, a sharp-tongued alligator that witnessed some of the darkest parts of city's history, the mate of the infamous Tampa Bay Mystery Monkey, and the ubiquitous biking mail carriers of St. Pete.

The immersive format of the play means that audiences won't watch from their seats—they'll become part of the action. As they navigate through the Instagram-worthy art installations of The FloridaRAMA Experience and interact with the characters, they'll uncover secrets along the way.

Weird in St. Pete runs from October 24 - November 3, 2024. Tickets go on sale September 18, and can be purchased through www.americanstage.org, or by calling (727) 823-PLAY. Given the unique and limited nature of this immersive event, early booking is highly recommended.

Full Cast List:

Sarah Beth Saho (she/her) - Postal Worker, Cast Cover

Jonathan O'Brien (he/him) - Postal Worker, Cast Cover

Culver Casson (she/her) - Mary Reeser

Edward Leonard (he/him) - Old Bill

Stephen Riordan (he/him) - Peter Demens

Dylan Barlowe (he/him) - Jack Kerouac

MacKenzie Aaryn (she/her) - Cora

Creative Team:

Helen R. Murray (she/they) - Playwright, Producing Artistic Director

Anthony Gervais (he/him) - Associate Artistic Director, Director

Macy Smith (she/her) - Costume Designer

Meyah Fortier (she/her) - Stage Manager

Comments