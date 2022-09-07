ThinkTank Theatre Announces Cast Of THE LIGHTNING THIEF

ThinkTank Theatre has announced casting for their 22/23 season opener, 'The Lightning Thief; The Percy Jackson Musical'. The musical is based on The Lightning Thief, the first book in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series by Rick Riordan. The successful five book series led to 2 movie adaptations and an upcoming Hulu series. Now, ThinkTank Theatre will stage the musical version of the story which opened off-broadway in 2014. The music and lyrics were written by Rob Rokicki and the book is by Joe Tracz. ThinkTank's production will open at Stageworks Theatre October 8th and run through the 16th.

The cast boasts many new faces to ThinkTank's stage, but not to Tampa Bay audiences. Making their ThinkTank debuts are Johnathan O'Brien (Percy Jackson), Jaryn McCann (Mr. B/Chiron), Nate Doran (Grover/Mr. D.), and Drew Eberhard (Luke/Ares). Returning to ThinkTank is Kathryn Huettle (Annabeth) who has been seen in 'All the Great Books Abridged' and 'Snoopy!!! The Musical'. Fans of the TYA company will also recognize Summer Kiesel (Sally Jackson) from ThinkTank's 'Holiday Festivus' and 'Drunken Shakespeare'.

As always, ThinkTank Theatre will make great use of their Young Artists' Ensemble (YAE) Company, a group of talented high school theatre makers who get the opportunity to work alongside professionals. In this production, YAE members Annie Sardouk (The Giver, TYA Playfest 2022) and Kaylee Tupper Miller (Snoopy, #Enough, Boozy Broadway, TYA Play Fest 2022) will both take on the role of Clarisse. Other members of the YAE company, Via Shae (Snoopy, Boozy Broadway, Drunken Shakes) and Adeline Richardson (Boozy Broadway, TYA Play Fest) will fill out the show's ensemble.

The groundbreaking score will be Music Directed by Tampa's own Sarah Tellier and Jessica Scruggs, who directed Snoopy!!! for ThinkTank in May of 2020, will serve as the choreographer. The show is directed by ThinkTank's Producing Artistic Director Georgia Mallory Guy. Georgia has directed many ThinkTank productions in the past including James and the Giant Peach, The Giver, #Enough and more. She was recently seen onstage in FreeFall Theatre's Rose and Walsh.

"I am ecstatic", says Guy, "The cast is an amazing mix of ThinkTank alumni that I adore and outstanding new faces; some I had been looking for just the right opportunity to use them and others who were the perfect addition to tell this story. Plus with Jessica and Sarah at my side as my eyes and ear, the ever consistent Jessie Dorsey steering the ship as our Production Stage Manager, and a design team that already has me wowed, I am excited to get this show rolling and hope very much that Tampa audiences don't sleep on it."