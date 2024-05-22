Stageworks Theatre to Conclude 41st Season With FALSETTOS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stageworks Theatre will bring the curtain down on its 2023-24 Season of Discovery with a touching and humorous exploration of family. The Tony Award-winning musical "Falsettos" opens June 7 and runs through June 23 at Stageworks Theatre, located in the Channel District at 1120 E. Kennedy Avenue in Tampa.

Set in the late 1970s and early '80s, "Falsettos" follows Marvin, a charming and neurotic middle-aged gay man grappling with the complexities of modern family life. Marvin juggles a relationship with Trina, the wife he just divorced, their son, Jason, who's on the cusp of his Bar Mitzvah and his lover, Whizzer. When Whizzer is diagnosed with AIDS, the entire, non-traditional family, must put aside their issues and come together. Through humor, heartbreak, and ultimately, love, "Falsettos" celebrates the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family.

"We're thrilled to present "Falsettos" as the culmination of our Season of Discovery," says Karla Hartley, Producing Artistic Director at Stageworks. "It's a great musical that celebrates the many forms that love can take. It also reminds us that one's chosen family can be just as powerful as the one we're born into."

Jonathan Van Dyke leads the cast as Marvin, Troy Ochoa-Rowland takes on the role of Whizzer, with Heather Krueger and Sam Sobel playing the parts of Trina and Jason, respectively. Jaime Holcom and Abby Daner have been cast as Dr. Charlotte and Cordelia, with Ricky Cona in the role of Mendel.

JL Rey directs the cast with Kayla Collins as Assistant Director, and Karla Hartley providing Lighting and Sound. Anne Tulley is the Set Designer, Deborah Lastinger will serve as Costume Designer, and Xander McColley is the Music Director.

The production team for "Falsettos" includes Jaryn McCan as Stage Manager, Skylar Jay as the Scenic Artist and Alli Nation as Assistant Stage Manager.

Single tickets for "Falsettos" are now available online at www.stageworkstheatre.org and range from $25 - $50. Ticket holders have the option to purchase an exclusive Opening Night post-show champagne reception with the opportunity to meet the cast for an additional charge of $25. Group ticket sales are also available.

Subscriptions for Stageworks Theatre's 2024-25 newly announced season are also available. Season ticket holders can purchase six Flexible Tickets to use however they wish during the season for $245. Discounted subscriptions are available for Seniors, Military personnel, Educators and Students. More information is available at www.stageworkstheatre.org.

