Feature: Don't Miss the 2024 TAMPA FRINGE FESTIVAL in Ybor City

The woman sat across from me at the 8th Annual TAMPA FRINGE FESTIVAL’S opening preview, and said, “I’m trying to describe the FRINGE to a friend who’s never been; what do I say?”

It was an easy question, or so I thought, so I came up with some descriptions for her: “The FRINGE is like a celebration of theatre. It’s open-accessed with more than two dozen performers from around our area and around the world. No juries, no adjudication, just fun. It’s like an Applebee’s appetizer sampler for the arts, something for all. ”

But that definition seemed cold to me, sterile, and if there’s one thing the TAMPA FRINGE is not is sterile. It’s like a wild party for the arts, with events for the kids and inquisitive adults, ranging from topics as diverse as sweet circus tales to psychedelic drugs, from toys coming to life to a show called “Captain Havoc and the Big-Titty Bog Witches.” Say this for the TAMPA FRINGE: There’s something for everyone.

The Standing Room Only preview of 17 of the 30 companies in the Kress Contemporary Building in Ybor City was as much fun as a person can have without the need for stimulants. (The other artists and companies will get their own preview on Wednesday, June 12.) Emceed by the festival’s head, Trish Perry, and its director, Will Glenn, the audience got a feel-good taste, a smidgeon, of what’s in store for the next week and half of joyous theatre to come.

The brief snippets of shows appeared in order of audience appropriateness.

The esteemed and uber-talented Matthew Belopavlovich started off the proceedings with some very brief but entertaining BIG TOP TALES, including one about an elephant with a Coca Cola fixation. “One man’s trash,” he claims, “is an animal’s treasure.” His treasure of a show, along with the audience interactive PROP-UP STORIES, runs Saturday, June 15 (11:45 AM and 12:45 respectively).

Next came BLOWING WIND: THE ORIGINAL NOISEMAKERS where the oboe and the trumpet come together as a duo. Using one of these two instruments, the Harry Potter and Star Wars themes never sounded as fresh. Their goal: To bring the oboe and the trumpet out of the Middle Ages and into the 21st Century. For starters, the amazing oboe player, Lauren Murray, wore what looked like an AC/DC t-shirt until I looked closer and saw that word on it was actually OB/OE. SHOWTIMES: Sunday June 9 @ 12:15 PM; Friday, June 14 @ 8:45 PM; and Sunday, June 16 @ Noon.

The fabulous Corinne Hidar showcased lots of enthusiasm with a lot of New Jersey verve when she explained her dance company’s upcoming CANVAS: “The body is the canvas that tells our stories. In this dance presentation, dancers will be performing with body paint to create a unique image on a canvas.” Each performance will be unique. SHOWTIMES: Thursday, June 6 @ 7:00 PM; Friday, June 7 @ 7:00 PM; and Sunday, June 9 @ 1:30 PM.

We heard a recording of the man behind JUDAH LION, a musical adventure into the heritage, culture and folklore mysteries of Trinidad and Tobago. SHOWTIMES: Saturday, June 8 @ 7:15 PM; Sunday, June 9 @ 4:30 PM; Tuesday, June 11 @ 7:00 PM, and Sunday, June 16 @ 3:00 PM.

TRIVIA ONLY I KNOW Is next, a quirky take on trivia with a hitch: The trivia is about the host and his personal life experiences. The audience will compete with prizes rewarded. Promises to be a hoot. SHOWTIMES: Saturday, June 8th @ 3:00 PM; Sunday, June 9th @ 4:30 PM; Monday, June 10th @ 8:20 PM; Saturday, June 15th @ 9:30 PM; and Sunday, June 16th @ 2:45 PM.

A brief portion of Bridget Bean’s creepy and cool THE DROPPING WELL followed, and this may be one of the most memorable shows of the entire FRINGE. In it, a soothsayer was born into a terrifying world in 1488. Mother Shipton foresaw disasters, wars, and even the end of humanity. Yes, she couldn’t predict her own, spine-tingling future. If the preview was only a glimpse of the eeriness and Ms. Bean’s special brand of storytelling, then audiences are in for a thrill ride. SHOWTIMES: Thursday, June 6 @ 8:15; Saturday, June 8th @ 8:45 PM; Sunday, June 9th @ 2:45 PM; Thursday, June 13th @ 7:00 PM; and Saturday, June 15th @ 3:00 PM.

FISTFUL OF CEREAL, featuring rabidly talented stand up and sketch comedy by Lucas McDermott, focuses on all of the sugary cold cereal you love to eat. Apple Jacks, Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies. But will he tackle my all-time favorite cereal, Fruity Pebbles? I’ll have to see it to find out. SHOWTIMES Saturday, June 8 @ 1:30 PM; Sunday, June 9 @ 3:15 PM; Tuesday, June 11 @ 7:00 PM; Thursday, June 13 @ 7:00 PM; and Saturday, June 15 @ 5:15 PM.

Deb Kelley’s harrowing and sadly not atypical NOT ONE MORE is a raw, two-part drama on bullying, gun violence, trauma and survival. Witness the stories of those who endured what no child, no teacher, and no parent should ever go through. Featuring a cast of 13 of our area’s strongest performers. SHOWTIMES: Saturday, June 8th @ 2:30 PM; Sunday, June 9th @ 7:30 PM; Tuesday, June 11th @ 8:30 PM; Saturday, June 15th @ 1:15 PM; and Sunday, June 16th @ 6:30 PM. The Saturday, June 8th performance includes a talkback with mental health professionals.

Orlando’s Katie Thayer’s A ONE-WOMAN TITANIC PARODY IN 59 MINUTES OR LESS looks like a definite must-see. She performs the entire 3+ hour movie…by herself…for almost an hour. During the preview, she sang a parody of “My Heart Will Go On,” complete with wigs for Jack, Rose, and yes, Celine Dion. If the preview is any indication of the show itself, get ready for an unforgettable laugh riot. SHOWTIMES: Friday, June 7th @ 7:00 PM; Saturday, June 8th @ 8:30 PM; and Sunday, June 9th @ 5:00 PM.

A short play, THE TOY BOX, deals with a toy’s obsession when he tries too hard to hold onto the past. An interesting take on letting go--a subject we all can identify with. SHOWTIMES: Thursday, June 6th @ 7:00 PM; Saturday, June 8th @ 5:15 PM; Sunday, June 9th @ 3:30 PM; Saturday, June 15th @ 1:45 PM; and Sunday, June 6th @ 3:45 PM.

Just in time for Pride comes ALBY QUEER AND THE GAY AWAKENING, where Alby dons flowers in their hair like a character out of Midsommar: Come embrace the part of yourself that seeks community and join in on this deeply personal and comedic “Seminar” where you learn about the “Co-Op” that Alby themself started. Perfect for Pride month. SHOWTIMES: Friday, June 7th @ 7:45 PM; Sunday, June 9th @ 2:45 PM; and Friday, June 14th @ 7:50 PM. For adults.

There’s no room for smallness or shrivel in DK’S BIG SUPER COMEDY SHOW starring Canada’s DK Reinemer. In the preview, his stream-of-consciousness GI Joe impression was one for the ages, fall-off-your-seat hilarious, and if that’s a harbinger of what’s in store for us with his show, then we’re sure his performance will be endowed with lots of BDE humor as well. A Do Not Miss Event. SHOWTIMES: Friday, June 7th @ 7:00 PM; Friday, June 14th @ 8:30 PM; and Saturday, June 15th @ 12:15 PM. For adults.

FACTORY GIRL: From Tomboy to Hag to Secretary to Wife to DJ. It’s just another label from this Factory Girl and the Factory Culture. SHOWTIMES: Thursday, June 6th @ 8:30 PM; Saturday, June 8th @ 6:45 PM; Sunday, June 9th @ 1:45 PM; Saturday, June 15th @ 9:45 PM; and Sunday, June 16th @ 5:15 PM. For adults.

FLORIDA FEVER DREAM – “Real Headlines of Florida.” Another hoot. Sketch comedy meets absurdist cabaret in this farcical commentary on Florida’s current political climate. Join them as they commiserate this election year through laughter. And you’ll learn a lot of disquieting Florida facts as well. SHOWTIMES: Friday, June 7th @ 8:15 PM; Saturday, June 8th @ 5:45 PM; Sunday, June 9th @ 6:00 PM; Monday, June 10th @ 7:00 PM; and Saturday, June 15th @ 8:15 PM. For adults.

PSYCHEDLICS FOR DUMMIES featuring trippers from Canada. Pyschedelics: a drug as old as time, hallucinations old as rhyme, with the potential for infinite experiences. Whether they be good or bad, we carry on in this beautiful universe. For both the newbie and the veteran partaker. SHOWTIMES: Thursday, June 13th @ 7:15 PM; Friday, June 14th @ 10:00 PM; and Saturday, June 15th @ 6:30 PM. For adults.

CAPTAIN HAVOC & THE BIG-TITTY BOG WITCHES. The title says it all…or does it? A greedy developer wants to tear down the town and build a kinkier version of the Villages (how can it get any kinkier?)…Can Captain Havoc and the Big-Titty Witches save the day???? SHOWTIMES: Friday, June 7th @ 8:45 PM; Saturday, June 8th @ 4:30 PM; Sunday, June 9th @ 8:00 PM; Saturday, June 15th @ 10:00 PM; and Sunday, June 16th @ 2:30 PM. For adults.

What I love most about the TAMPA FRINGE FESTIVAL is the feeling of community it bestows. It’s a place for inclusion, for Relaxed Performances for those who need it, for people to see exciting theatre in a safe space. As I said, there’s something for everyone, no matter what age.

You could feel the joyous anything-goes energy at the preview, the good-will from the stage and from the audience. Smiles everywhere, excitement. Now in its 8th year, the FRINGE betters our area in more ways than its founders could ever dream. And so I continue mulling over my answer on what the TAMPA FRINGE is all about: “It’s about community. It’s about artists. It’s about audiences. It’s about giving and receiving. And it’s about love. Love for the audience, love for the community, and love for our area.”

And it’s about time that you make sure to attend this year, don’t you think?

THE TAMPA FRINGE runs at the Kress Contemporary in Ybor City until Sunday, June 16th with the 2024 Awards given at 8:00 PM on the final evening.

