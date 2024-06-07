Choreographer Ian Eastwood Joins The Elite Guest Faculty Of Broadway Theatre Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ian Eastwood is an Internationally recognized choreographer, highly regarded by the best in the industry for his singular approach to dance and storytelling via his independently produced dance films gone viral on YouTube.

Most recently named the newest member of the prestigious Rock Steady Crew (est. 1979 by living dance legend Crazy Legs) Eastwood has garnered the respect of peers and greats alike throughout the course of his career.

Having choreographed for artists like Zendaya, Justin Beiber, Childish Gambino, Chance The Rapper, and many others, he's become a staple in dance to stars within the industry. Particularly impressive is Eastwoods' work with Jungkook, the South Korean singer and songwriter. Jungkook rose to prominence as a member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS. Eastwood can be seen alongside Jungkook in his musical videos as a main dancer. Jungkook has a music video and title track "Standing Next To You." The video features Ian Eastwood as well as many other well known dancers.

Eastwood has accumulated over 700,000 subscribers and 88 million views on his Youtube account. As his online virality grew with every new piece of choreography released, Ian became a regularly traveling teacher of dance by the age of 16, teaching his peculiar and specific style of choreography around the world while he was still in high school.

"Bringing Ian Eastwood in as a guest faculty member to have him teach and choreograph for the apprentices of BTP is excitement at another level" states Debra McWaters, President and Co-Artistic Director of Broadway Theatre Project. "

Ian Eastwood has been a contestant on America's Best Dance Crew Season 7, a choreographer and dancer for 'Moswanted Crew' and as the choreographer and lead dancer on Season 1 World Of Dance (NBC).

"The platform Ian has gained through television exposure, his portfolio work in music videos, and the continuation of his own independently produced material has paved the way

to his success, and we are incredibly proud for him to tell his story and to teach our students at BTP this June" states Debra McWaters.

Now having directed videos for artists/brands like Marian Hill, Lido, PrettyMuch, Tuxedo and Remy Martin, Eastwood intends to solidify his name even further as a director.

At the Broadway Theatre Project Ian will take the students through the stages of choreography giving them the gift of story-telling, combined with unusual movement and musicality. Broadway Theatre Project feels ecstatic to bring such a powerhouse, influencer and creator such as Ian Eastwood to this year's theme of "Shaping The Artist"

For more information visit www.BroadwayTheatreProject.com

