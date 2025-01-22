The Tampa Repertory Theatre Presents EVERY BRILLIANT THING At USF Theatre Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tampa Repertory Theatre will present the hit Off-Broadway play, EVERY BRILLIANT THING by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, at USF Theatre Centre, TAR 120, 3837 USF Holly Dr., Tampa, FL, 33620 for two weekends: January 31 - February February 2 and February 6-9, with a special Industry Night on February 3.

This show was so well received in the 2021 TampaRep production, it is back by popular demand starring Tampa Bay favorite Ned Averill-Snell, reprising his celebrated role.

In EVERY BRILLIANT THING, the Narrator, played by Averill-Snell (All My Sons, A View From the Bridge, The Iceman Cometh), tells the story of his seven-year-old self learning that his mother finds it hard to be happy and has “done something stupid.” So he begins to make a list of everything that's brilliant about the world. He leaves it on her pillow. He knows she's read it because she's corrected his spelling. Soon, the list will take on a life of its own.

This production continues the Raise the Curtain ON MENTAL HEALTH initiative: TampaRep is partnering with Love IV Lawrence, Tampa Bay Thrives, NAMI Hillsborough, Crisis Center of Tampa Bay and other organizations to make sure guests have access to information for anyone who might be struggling with the same kinds of issues as the characters in the story. Panel discussions will take place after the 3:00 PM performances February 2 and 8 – the cast will be joined by mental health professionals for a hosted talkback with the audience, allowing time for questions and reflection on the experience.

Emilia Sargent, TampaRep's Producing Artistic Director/CEO will once again take on the direction of this production, after critically-lauded showings of Next to Normal, The Elephant Man and Straight White Men. “Toward the end of the pandemic, TampaRep began inviting audiences to Come Back Together, beginning with this amazing story,” shares Sargent. “But not enough people had the chance to experience Ned Averill-Snell and the joy that is EVERY BRILLIANT THING. I couldn't be happier to bring this piece back to the stage.”

Additions to the creative team include Keith Eisenstadt (Next to Normal, The Elephant Man, Straight White Men) as lighting designer, Jaryn McCann as Production Stage Manager, and Maria Baez-Reinoso (Next to Normal) as sound designer. Lindsay MacConnell provides social media support, assisted by Ben Sutherland (Next to Normal).

Once again, the popular OPENING NIGHT CELEBRATION will be held at the USF Theatre Centre, with an open bar and catered bites included as part of the ticket purchase. Guests can plan to attend on Friday, January 31st, starting at 6:00pm to mix and mingle with the creatives and fellow audience members.

Tickets to all other performances of EVERY BRILLIANT THING are “Choose Your Price”, ranging from the $60 True Ticket to a limited number of $12 Theatre Lover Tickets. Guests are encouraged to pay the admission that fits best with their budget. Special GenZ Nights will be hosted at the evening performances Feb 1 and 8. Tickets to all performances are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.tamparep.org or by calling the box office at (813) 556-8737.

