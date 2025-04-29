Chris Isaak Comes to The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present Chris Isaak Greetings From Clearwater on Friday, August 1 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2 at 10 am.

Over the course of his three-decade plus career, Platinum-selling and GRAMMY nominated singer and actor Chris Isaak has performed to sold-out crowds across the globe with his longtime band Silvertone. His music and film credits include thirteen critically acclaimed studio albums, twelve chart-topping singles along with several motion pictures, such as The Silence of the Lambs and That Thing You Do!.

His work has also taken him behind the scenes, creating music for multiple film soundtracks, including Eyes Wide Shut, True Romance, Wild at Heart, and Blue Velvet. Isaak has starred in his own critically acclaimed television series The Chris Isaak Show on SHOWTIME, has previously served as a judge on The X Factor Australia, and hosted the music talk show, The Chris Isaak Hour on BIO.

2024 marked the 35th Anniversary of Isaak's beloved Heart-Shaped World album, which includes his breakthrough classic Wicked Game. Isaak was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance by the Americana Honors.

