The Off Central Players Will Perform THE SOUND INSIDE

The Off Central Players fourth season will continue by featuring artistic associate Roxanne Fay in Pulitzer Prize finalist Adam Rapp’s The Sound Inside. A prolific and fearlessly adventurous Obie-winning playwright Rapp (whose plays include “Nocturne” and the Pulitzer Prize finalist “Red Light Winter”) has written perhaps his most accessible and entertaining drama yet.

New and national award-winning work is hard to attain, especially for such a small company as the OCP. Ms. Fay, along with artistic director Ward Smith worked for over eighteen months to meet the necessary requirements to secure the performance rights to this stunning piece.

Directed by Off-Central ensemble member Debbie Yones, this 2020 Tony Award Nominee for Best Play stars Roxanne Fay as Bella Baird, an accomplished professor at an Ivy League university who prizes her solitude. But when she faces a challenge she cannot tackle alone, she allies herself with a brilliant and mysterious student, Christopher played by Weston Allen Kemp who makes his Off-Central debut.

The two form an unexpectedly intense bond. As their lives and the stories, they tell about themselves become intertwined in unpredictable ways, Bella makes a surprising request of Christopher that neither knows if he can fulfill. Brimming with suspense,

Rapp’s intensely intimate and deeply moving, play explores the limits of what one person can ask of another.

The Sound Inside runs Nov 7 to November 17th. For tickets and showtimes click over to www.theoffcentral.com

