THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL Comes to Stageworks Theatre

Stageworks Theatre will present "The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical" This production will be performed November 29 through December 22, 2024 at Stageworks Theatre located at 1120 E Kennedy Blvd in Tampa's Channel District.

Following the success of the original "The Great American Trailer Park Musical," which Stageworks produced last season, this holiday-themed sequel promises even more laughs, outrageous characters, and catchy tunes. The show follows the hilarious antics of the residents of North Florida's Armadillo Acres as they navigate the chaos of the holiday season. In this redneck holiday adventure, a freak bout of amnesia strikes the trailer park Scrooge and neighborly love is put to the test. Betty, Lin, and Pickles jingle all the way with a few new neighbors while they amp up the fracas and festivity. This all-new musical is just as much of a cat-fightin', sun-worshippin', chair-throwin' good time as the original - but with tinsel and Keg Nog

"The original Great American Trailer Park Musical was so well-received that it was an easy decision to stage the Christmas version," said Karla Hartley, Producing Artistic Director of Stageworks Theatre. "This show is funny and irreverent - everything I think a Christmas show should be. The last few months have been extremely stressful for so many of us here in Tampa Bay. We could use a good laugh and this show will do that."

Stageworks favorites Heather Krueger, Susan Haldeman and Julia Rifino reprise their roles as Lin, Betty and Pickles - the denizens of Armadillo Acres. James Putnam stars as Rufus, a redneck with a heart of gold. Ashley Whiting takes on the role of Darlene, who once believed in Christmas magic and Quint Paxton plays self-made man, Jackie.

Karla Hartley will lead the creative team as Director. Assistant director is Jaryn McCann; Set Design, Brandon Agan; Lighting Design, Danny Aggers; Costume and Choreography, Heather Krueger.

Performances of "The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical will be held Friday nights at 8 p.m., and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

All opening night ticket holders have the opportunity to attend a pre-performance Opening Night Champagne Reception, which is included with their admission and sponsored by SweetCakes By Andrea Reed.

