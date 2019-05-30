Susan M. Crockett Named Ruth Eckerd Hall Inc. President And CEO

Frank V. Hibbard, Chairman of the Board of Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc., announced today that the board has unanimously selected Susan M. Crockett as the organization's next President & CEO. Ms. Crockett has been serving as acting President & CEO since October 2018 and will begin her tenure June 1, 2019.

"Through an international executive search process led by Arts Consulting Group, Ruth Eckerd Hall had more than 75 international applicants for the position. The 10-member search committee, led by Board Vice-Chair Mike Bollenback, engaged in a rigorous assessment process to narrow the field to six finalists," commented Hibbard. "With a resounding vote of the Board and strong support from staff, donors and community leaders, Susan was chosen as the best candidate to become our next President & CEO."

Crockett has been recognized for more than 30 years of dedicated service and commitment to Ruth Eckerd Hall, having served as House Manager, Arts Education Project Manager, Business Analyst, Director of Ticketing and Chief Information Officer. In 2016, she advanced to Chief Operating Officer, providing vision and leadership in the development and implementation of products and services for Ruth Eckerd Hall, the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts, the Murray Theater and Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road events throughout the region.

"It is truly an honor to receive the Board's vote of confidence," said Ms. Crockett. "The support of our generous stakeholders, coupled with our tremendously talented staff, makes this a unique and prized opportunity for any candidate. I am humbled to be selected to lead the community treasure as we honor the past and move towards a stellar future."

In her new role as President & CEO, Susan will oversee Ruth Eckerd Hall, the #4 venue with 2,500 seats or less in the United States as ranked by industry trade publication Pollstar. She will also oversee the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, which Pollstar has ranked the #3 club venue with 800 seats or less in the United States and Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road, which Pollstar ranked the #43 concert promoter in the United States. These rankings are based on gross ticket sales.

Susan will also continue to oversee the $35 million "Expanding the Experience" capital campaign, which has included the renovations of the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Downtown Clearwater, the Murray Theatre, the Margarete Heye Great Room and roadway improvements at Ruth Eckerd Hall which include the completion of additional traffic lanes, landscaping and lighting. Construction of a 6,000 square foot addition including a new grand lobby, The Holt Family Stage in The Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton Cabaret Theatre, a two-story Dress Circle members lounge, along with other improvements that will be completed in the Fall of 2019, with the England Family Music Pavilion to follow.

The current State of the Art campaign which includes technology and an education endowment is the final phase for The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts. This endowment will ensure the continuation and expansion of arts education programs to over 45,000 students annually, including offering classes from beginner to advanced instruction, including private lessons and group classes in jazz, dance, drama, instrumental, music, musical theater, voice and choir music. The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts also presents a wide variety of performing arts opportunities to nearly 30 local schools, as well as social service organizations, hospitals and retirement communities.





