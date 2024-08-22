St Petersburg City Theatre to Open 100th Season With PLAY ON!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



St Petersburg City Theatre will open their 100th Season with a show that sums up the theatrical experience. PLAY ON! Is a comedy for the theater lover in all of us.

Our plucky theater company is preparing to produce a new show called Murder Most Foul, a "murder mystery play" that shares its title with an Agatha Christie novel but is not related to it in any way. The director, Gerry, thought producing the play was a good idea since the inexperienced playwright has agreed to let the company perform the show for free. However, Gerry had no idea what disasters awaited her. The show is hilariously amateurish. The "murder mystery" plot does not actually feature a murder, and to top it off, the playwright keeps changing the story and script with only two days until the premiere! The disgruntled cast does not help matters, and the playwright accidentally deletes the entire sound effects board. All of these disasters come to fruition on opening night when the company performs the actual show, resulting in a series of hilariously disastrous mishaps.

The show features a cast of talented actors, some of whom are returning to SPCT, some who are new to the company, and one who is new to the stage entirely! Nicki Wright makes her theatrical debut playing Gerry Dunbar, the director of Murder Most Foul. Erica Piper plays Aggie Manville, the "everywhere at once" stage manager. Rachel Fennel plays Louise Peary, the overworked and sarcastic lights and sound Tech. Elle Mientntek plays the illustrious playwright Phyllis Montague. Rouding out the cast is our group of "actors" that will bring the characters from "Murder Most Foul" to life: Nathanial Beaver as Saul Watson/Dr. Alex Forbes; Leyla-Jade Curbello as Marla "Smitty" Smith; Christopher Collier as Billy Carewe/Stephen Sellers; Taylor Landau as Violet Imbry/Diana Lassiter; Annie Murren as Polly Benish/Lady Margaret; and Ricky Isaacs as Henry Benish/Lord Dudly.

The Production Team behind SPCT's last season's hit, Mary Poppins, has returned to lead the cast for this new hilarious show. Jeffrey M. Lukas will direct the production, with Jenni Trafton leading stage management. Rachel Fennel will design the lights, while Stefanie and Stacie Lehmann will design the costumes. Kari Kennedy will provide set design and prop coordination.

Don't miss this hilarious show that is a love letter to the theater! PLAY ON! will be on stage for two weekends September 20-29 at Saint Petersburg City Theatre on Fridays at 7:30 pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2:00 pm. Ticket inquiries and purchases can be made by calling the SPCT box office at 727-866-1973 or by visiting www.spcitytheatre.org to buy tickets.

Comments