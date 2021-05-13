SHREK THE MUSICAL Announced At Florida Academy Of Performing Arts

Spotlight! Theatre, under the direction of Florida Academy of Performing Arts' owner and founder, Heather Ochalek, presents Shrek the Musical! Florida Academy of Performing Arts is a non-profit organization housed inside of Music Showcase. They offer a variety of performance opportunities for students in the area and one of them is Spotlight! Theatre, an audition-only group, with people ranging from age 8 to 50.

The show will run for 2 weekends, May 14-16 and May 20-23. Shrek the Musical is an upbeat and fun musical about being true to yourself and confident in who you are. It also emphasizes the importance of friendship, love, and acceptance! This musical comedy has book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music composed by Jeanine Tesori. These actors come from all over the community and join together to put on this hilarious and quirky show. The cast is made up of sports coaches, music teachers, dancers, students, and most importantly they all love to bring joy to an audience through performance.

The production is staged at Music Showcase, 402 Oakfield Drive, Brandon, Florida 33547and ticket information is available at faopa.org!

Shrek the Musical is a high-energy comedy with some great life lessons based on William Steig's book, Shrek, and DreamWorks Animation's Shrek, the first movie of the film series. The musical follows an ogre, Shrek, and a donkey's budding friendship as they go on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona, from a tower guarded by a fire-breathing dragon for Lord Farquaad, the hysterical villain, in exchange for the deed to his swamp. We also meet a myriad of fairytale favorites such as Pinocchio, the Big Bad Wolf, the 3 Pigs, and everyone's favorite gingerbread man, Gingy! This musical teaches Shrek (and the audience) that genuine friendship and true love are real, available to everyone, and not just the things we read about in fairytales.