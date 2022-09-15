Ruth Eckerd Hall Is Nominated Theatre Of The Year By Industry Leader IEBA

IEBA (International Entertainment Buyers Association), the leading not-for-profit trade organization for live entertainment industry professionals who buy, book and sell talent, announced today the nomination of Ruth Eckerd Hall for 2022 Theatre of the Year.

Ruth Eckerd Hall was nominated along with these prestigious venues: the Beacon Theatre in New York, the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and Radio City Music Hall in New York. The winner will be announced at IEBA's Honors & Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, October 11 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville.



"It is truly an honor to receive this nomination from our colleagues as it affirms Ruth Eckerd Hall's reputation for excellence", said Susan M. Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall President & CEO. "It reflects the commitment and effort of each member of our team, from booking to load-out."



Founded in 1970, by two talent buyers - Hubert Long and Harry "Hap" Peebles, IEBA provides an unparalleled forum for professional development. IEBA and its annual conference stand alone in the entertainment business by showcasing a diverse and uniquely crafted lineup of live entertainment and by hosting discussions with the entertainment industry's leading innovators and decision makers. From two founding members in 1970 to over 1,900 active members in 2022, IEBA's focus remains the same: strengthen relationships, foster growth and increase revenue for the live entertainment industry.



In 2002, 2008 and 2021, industry trade publication Pollstar nominated Ruth Eckerd Hall for Theatre of the Year. In 2020 and 2021, The Academy of Country Music nominated Ruth Eckerd Hall for Theatre of the Year. In 2021, industry trade publication, VenuesNow, named Ruth Eckerd Hall the recipient of the 2021 All-Stars Award - Theater and Performing Arts Center.



In 2022, Pollstar named Ruth Eckerd Hall the #1 venue in Tampa, the #2 in Florida, #4 venue in the United States and #4 venue in the world of theatre venues with 2,500 seats or less.



