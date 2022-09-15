Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ruth Eckerd Hall Is Nominated Theatre Of The Year By Industry Leader IEBA

Tampa/St. Petersburg News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 15, 2022  
Ruth Eckerd Hall Is Nominated Theatre Of The Year By Industry Leader IEBA

IEBA (International Entertainment Buyers Association), the leading not-for-profit trade organization for live entertainment industry professionals who buy, book and sell talent, announced today the nomination of Ruth Eckerd Hall for 2022 Theatre of the Year.

Ruth Eckerd Hall was nominated along with these prestigious venues: the Beacon Theatre in New York, the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and Radio City Music Hall in New York. The winner will be announced at IEBA's Honors & Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, October 11 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville.

"It is truly an honor to receive this nomination from our colleagues as it affirms Ruth Eckerd Hall's reputation for excellence", said Susan M. Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall President & CEO. "It reflects the commitment and effort of each member of our team, from booking to load-out."

Founded in 1970, by two talent buyers - Hubert Long and Harry "Hap" Peebles, IEBA provides an unparalleled forum for professional development. IEBA and its annual conference stand alone in the entertainment business by showcasing a diverse and uniquely crafted lineup of live entertainment and by hosting discussions with the entertainment industry's leading innovators and decision makers. From two founding members in 1970 to over 1,900 active members in 2022, IEBA's focus remains the same: strengthen relationships, foster growth and increase revenue for the live entertainment industry.

In 2002, 2008 and 2021, industry trade publication Pollstar nominated Ruth Eckerd Hall for Theatre of the Year. In 2020 and 2021, The Academy of Country Music nominated Ruth Eckerd Hall for Theatre of the Year. In 2021, industry trade publication, VenuesNow, named Ruth Eckerd Hall the recipient of the 2021 All-Stars Award - Theater and Performing Arts Center.

In 2022, Pollstar named Ruth Eckerd Hall the #1 venue in Tampa, the #2 in Florida, #4 venue in the United States and #4 venue in the world of theatre venues with 2,500 seats or less.

For more information, please visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.

Regional Awards

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
Comedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOURComedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOUR
September 12, 2022

Comedian Kathleen Madigan has announced her Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos 2023 Tour with 23 dates that will kick-off in January 2023.
Lindsey Stirling Announces SNOW WALTZ CHRISTMAS TOUR; Tickets On Sale Friday, September 16Lindsey Stirling Announces SNOW WALTZ CHRISTMAS TOUR; Tickets On Sale Friday, September 16
September 12, 2022

Award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling has announced her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she'll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. Beginning in Grand Prairie, TX on November 17th and culminating in a special show on December 23rd in Los Angeles, the 25+ run of dates sees Stirling performing in San Antonio, Orlando, Newark, Milwaukee and more.
Photos: American Stage Presents Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOTPhotos: American Stage Presents Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT
September 9, 2022

American Stage is kicking off its 2022 -23 season, 'This is America' with a homage to the punk rock movement of the 1990s and early 2000s - Green Day's American Idiot is a 22-song musical featuring songs from Green Day's hit album of the same name. See photos from the production.
Coral Springs Center For The Arts Will Present THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY in February 2023Coral Springs Center For The Arts Will Present THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY in February 2023
September 7, 2022

The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story will stop by the Coral Springs Center for the Arts on Thursday, February 9, 2023, during the coast-to-coast U.S. tour.