Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: GEORGE C WOLFE'S “THE COLORED MUSEUM” ON EXHIBIT at American Stage

Review: GEORGE C WOLFE'S “THE COLORED MUSEUM” ON EXHIBIT at American Stage

Onstage through November 23, 2022.

Nov. 13, 2022  

"You can't stop history, you can't stop time..."

"I have no history, I have no past..."

"It don't matter where you came from, as long as you

end up in the right place..."

The Colored Museum a play with music was written by George C. Wolfe. The play premiered at the Crossroads Theatre in 1986 and was directed by L. Kenneth Richardson.

Wolfe's work is the focus of 11 individual sketches or "exhibits" and through these revues, recounts satirical and prominent themes and people throughout African-American History and Culture.

As the second show in their 2022/2023 "This is America" Season, American Stage planned to stage this show as a way to redefine our ideas of what it means to be African American in Contemporary America. George C. Wolfe's review show was the winner of the 1988 NAACP Image Award.

Made up of 11 sketches, Git on Board, Cooking' with Aunt Ethel, The Photo Session, Soldier with a Secret, The Gospel According to Miss Roj, The Hairpiece, The Last Mama-on-the-Couch Play, Symbiosis, Lala's Opening, Permutations, and The Party. 6 performers double as multiple parts, portraying different roles throughout the evening.

In Git on Board, Miss Pat, a flight attendant, welcomes the audience on board the "Celebrity Slaveship," the sketch itself explores African American history from the time of slavery to the rise in prominence of the Basketball star.

In Cooking with Aunt Ethel, we hear a recipe told through song about how to "Bake Yourself a Batch of Negroes."

The Photo Session deals with the playwrights' critiques of Ebony Magazine.

During Soldier with a Secret, we see a Soldier spare his friends an unbearable future by killing them before they get to see it happen.

In The Gospel According to Miss Roj, we meet a transgendered woman, who beneath her attire sees visions of "trashed/debased" Race while working in a Gay Nightclub.

In The Hairpiece, we meet a woman getting ready for a date, when her two wigs come to life. They debate the identity crisis she has faced over the years.

In The Last Mama-on-the-Couch Play, we see different variations of African American Dramas from film and stage throughout history. Most notable nods are to A Raisin in the Sun, and For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow is Enuf.

In Symbiosis, we meet a man trying to move on with his life, and leave his past, or younger self behind him.

In Lala's Opening, we meet a singer haunted by her childhood self.

In Permutations, we have a young woman explaining about a time she was raped, and therefore laid an egg filled with babies.

Finally, in The Party, we meet Topsy Washington, and while a fantasy party is created with Nat Turner , Eartha Kitt, Aunt Jemima, and Angela Davis, all logic and limitations are off the table in this fantasy.

Scenic Design by Harlan Penn was a rendering of a stark white gallery, with revolving walls and doors that opened to reveal the next sketch. George C. Wolfe has said in regard to his work, "...the Legacy of the past must both be embraced and overcome."

The talented cast had a lot to work with in this piece of Satirical Theatre. A myriad of props and costumes to contend with, as well as all the different characters, would make even the most seasoned of performer's sweat a little, even if just slightly.

Now I will say pieces such as this are not for everyone, Satirical Theatre has its audience, but the question remains is that audience the ones buying tickets for the show?

I commend American Stage for taking a risk and producing a work such as this, a hard sell to many, even in our present worldview. Many companies in the area are evolving their seasons based on past productions that are deemed "cash-cows," which in a market that is ever-changing could be viewed as a smart move. I for one agree with risky takes, however, are the risks paying off? Are the decisions being made formidable, and proving to be worthwhile for the foreseeable future?. Are you able to balance out the risks?

In an industry that is changing daily due to many different factors, wouldn't you tend to lean on sustainability? As I left American Stage the other night, I was left with a lot of head-scratching conundrums that plagued my evening, and for much of my drive home.

The Performer's did a wonderful job, with the material they were given, and I could tell the immense amount of work that was put into the performance, both on a performer and technical aspect. But I wonder are audience's making their way to the Theatre to see the work of these incredible artists? I looked around the theatre the night of the show, and noticed an auditorium only half full. At half capacity, where does sustainability come into play? Does it come into play when choosing works to bring an audience through the door, or do we find ourselves charting a course of changing a narrative, or redefining our brand?

Again Satirical Theatre has a tendency to be lost on some, maybe this piece was lost on me. I found some misgivings in a lot of moments, and dialogue that unfortunately in this current climate, and worldview we find ourselves a part of, did not age well.

The cast from top to bottom, including Jemier Jenkins, Alicia Thomas, Yewande Odetoyinbo, Brandon Burditt, Jermaine Robinson Jr., Malike Faye, Andresia Mosley, and Clay Christopher, all deserve accolades for the outstanding work, and not an easy task to mount.

Director Keith Arthur Bolden steered the ship with a sharp hand, and delivered some exceptional staged moments. From a technical standpoint, Scenic Design by Harlan Penn is a wonder to the eye. Beautifully rendered. Lighting Design by McKenna Ebert, and Sound Design by Tyrese Pope helped bring the world together seamlessly.

Again I applaud the Cast, Crew, Designers, and Directors whom helped bring this show to the stage. The work is there, I just wonder if it's a matter of getting butts in the seats, or providing programming that drives audiences through the door. Sure, sparking conversation, changing the conversation, and producing exceptional art grounded in the human spirit is a fantastic plight, and we want to be along for that journey. However, from where I sat the other night, I'm left wondering if a season about "America," would also be about listening to the people, and those who come in the door.

I look forward to the rest of the 2022/2023 "This is America" season as American Stage presents Beth Henley's Crimes of the Heart, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Terrence McNally's Ragtime: the Musical , Ayad Akhtar's Disgraced, and Carmen Rivera's La Gringa. You can find out more about the future shows, and purchase tickets to The Colored Museum by visiting www.americanstage.org.

PHOTO CREDIT: American Stage




Review: Caryl Churchills A NUMBER at Studio Grand Central Photo
Review: Caryl Churchill's A NUMBER at Studio Grand Central
A Number written by British Playwright Caryl Churchill first premiered in September of 2002 at the Royal Court Theatre in London, England. The play starred Michael Gambon in the role of Salter, and Daniel Craig in the role of Bernard (Et al.). Under critical reception, Churchill’s play was lauded for its use of “significant intellectual depth while imploring an effective economy of style.” Told in a series of five vignettes, the story is set in the near future, where a relationship/conflict between father and sons comes to a head when conflict about the use of human cloning becomes the topic of conversation. The play expresses the deeply divided differences between nature vs. nurture, and the idea that “if we had a do-over, could we atone for our mistakes?” In an article for the New York Times, Ben Brantley described Churchill’s work as, “stunning” and a “gripping dramatic consideration of what happens to autonomous identity in a world where people can be cloned.”
Review: Rick Elises Wildly Inventive PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at the Stage West Playhouse Photo
Review: Rick Elise's Wildly Inventive PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at the Stage West Playhouse
An all-star ensemble with Ryan Bintz soaring to the top as the evil Black Stache!
Previews: A NUMBER at Off-Central Players Photo
Previews: A NUMBER at Off-Central Players
'Most every script you pick up begins with some sort of description, by the author, about the setting, time, place, etc. With A Number, Ms. Churchill gave us three words: ‘Where Salter Lives’ - that throws the door open to virtually any possibility,' said junior director Alan Mohney.
Womens Resource Centers Wonder Women Collective Series Continues With Helping Others to Ac Photo
Women's Resource Center's Wonder Women Collective Series Continues With 'Helping Others to Activate Access to Social Capital'
The Women’s Resource Center (WRC) continues its Wonder Women Collective series with “Helping Others to Activate Access to Social Capital” featuring TEDx speaker and CEO of Results 1st, Robyn Faucy, December 1, 5-8 p.m., at The Grove, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Tickets are $50 and include an interactive program, appetizers, and drinks.

From This Author - Drew Eberhard


Review: Caryl Churchill's A NUMBER at Studio Grand CentralReview: Caryl Churchill's A NUMBER at Studio Grand Central
November 13, 2022

A Number written by British Playwright Caryl Churchill first premiered in September of 2002 at the Royal Court Theatre in London, England. The play starred Michael Gambon in the role of Salter, and Daniel Craig in the role of Bernard (Et al.). Under critical reception, Churchill’s play was lauded for its use of “significant intellectual depth while imploring an effective economy of style.” Told in a series of five vignettes, the story is set in the near future, where a relationship/conflict between father and sons comes to a head when conflict about the use of human cloning becomes the topic of conversation. The play expresses the deeply divided differences between nature vs. nurture, and the idea that “if we had a do-over, could we atone for our mistakes?” In an article for the New York Times, Ben Brantley described Churchill’s work as, “stunning” and a “gripping dramatic consideration of what happens to autonomous identity in a world where people can be cloned.”
Review: Lucas Hnath's A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 at Tampa Repertory TheatreReview: Lucas Hnath's A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 at Tampa Repertory Theatre
November 5, 2022

Playwright Lucas Hnath was born and raised in Orlando, Florida. Later his move to New York led him to study Pre-Med, but soon he changed his major to Dramatic Writing, where he studied at Tisch School for the Arts earning a BFA, and subsequently following an MFA. Hnath is the playwright of 10 Dramatic works. His Broadway Debut and most notably his best work A Doll's House Part 2, debuted on Broadway in April of 2017 and closed in September later that year. Commissioned by South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, California, Hnath's contemporary spin/sequel to the Ibsen classic starred Laurie Metcalf, Chris Cooper, Jayne Houdyshell, and Condola Rashad. Metcalf later went on to win a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her portrayal of Nora Helmer. Subsequently, Hnath's work was also a nominee for Best Play at the time.
Review: SIX! THE MUSICAL SPARKLES AND DAZZLES at Straz Center For The Performing ArtsReview: SIX! THE MUSICAL SPARKLES AND DAZZLES at Straz Center For The Performing Arts
November 2, 2022

On Tuesday evening a packed house at Carol Morsani Hall at Tampa, Florida's Straz Center for the Performing Arts sat waiting in anticipation for the Broadway Season Opener SIX to begin. I myself have stayed relatively neutral to the show, and going in blind only hearing one or two songs, I was eagerly awaiting the performance. As the curtain speech began anticipation grew stronger, and it was announced,' the show would begin in just under SIX minutes.' With book, music, and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX is a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII. The show is performed in a pop concert style, with each performer singing about her time with Henry and battling it out to see who suffered more, and can become the lead singer of the group. Therefore not making the plot overly complicated, SIX is a high-energy spectacle that is a good time from start to finish.
Review: Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS Proves to Be a Relevant Classic at Berkley Preparatory SchoolReview: Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS Proves to Be a Relevant Classic at Berkley Preparatory School
October 29, 2022

Arthur Miller's subliminal masterpiece in a Three-Act structure All My Sons is what Miller considered his last-ditch effort at writing a commercially successful play. You see Miller's first play The Man Who Had All the Luck failed miserably on Broadway lasting a total of four performances. Miller considered throwing in the towel prior to writing All My Sons.
Review: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE is Anything but Drowsy at MAD Theatre of TampaReview: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE is Anything but Drowsy at MAD Theatre of Tampa
October 29, 2022

The Drowsy Chaperone is a musical comedy, about a musical within a comedy, featuring music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison. With a book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, this musical tells the story of a fictional 1928 musical. The story itself centers around a character, 'Man in Chair,' as he describes to the audience his trepidations in life and this overwhelming feeling of sadness and foreboding which he calls 'Blue.' So over the course of two hours the 'Man in Chair,' takes the audience on a journey using the only thing he knows that will cheer him up, his love of Musical Theatre tunes, specifically classics such as The Drowsy Chaperone.