Review: EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL, Is Campy, Killer Fun at WestCoast Players Theatre

“The book served as a passage way to the evil worlds beyond. It was written long ago when the seas ran red with blood. It was this blood that was used to ink the book.”

- The Voice in Evil Dead the Musical

Somewhere in a world on a road less traveled, between the likes of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, American Psycho, Carrie, and the more recently conceptualized Beetlejuice lies the twisted campy world in which the characters of Evil Dead the Musical reside. First performed in 2003 in Toronto, this campy rock-filled musical made its transfer to Off-Broadway at New World Stages in 2006. In 2012 a production opened in Las Vegas as a 4-D Experience and complete with a 100 chair “Splatter Zone,”and as of 2017 making it the longest running theatrical experience on the strip. With Book, Lyrics, and Music by George Reinblatt, Evil Dead the Musical brought Sam Raimi’s characters to life in true blood-filled fashion.

The plot here is simple but complex in all its campy-goodness. Ashley “Ash” Williams, his girlfriend and three friends decide to break into a cabin during a Spring-Break getaway none will soon forget. Upon entering the “Cabin in the Woods” Ash and his friends soon discover lots of items of history and ancient lore amidst the cabin’s rustic decor. One of these being the “Book of the Dead,” whose inscription and writings when read aloud evoke an evil that succumbs all that encounter it. While trying to ward off the vengeful spirits Ash and his friends must decide to fight and stay alive until dawn or allow the evil to take hold of them one by one. Filled with songs of a campy-rock score such as “Cabin in the Woods”, “Houseware’s Employee,” “Look Who’s Evil Now,” and “All The Men in My Life Keep Getting Killed by Candarian Demons,” this musical is filled with as much 80’s-90’s camp its as if John Waters, Sam Raimi, and Stephen King had a blood-soaked necromancing love-fest that birthed a child as sick and twisted as the world in which the characters reside.

Leading the cast of dysfunctional Spring-Breakers is Steven Fox as Ash Williams. Complete with a blue-collar shirt, khakis, and work boots, Bruce Campbell better watch out for there is a new hero in town. Steven completely embodies all the camp and over the top hero persona that is a cross between Bruce Campbell and John Cusak at best, and will make anyone follow him in a heartbeat. He gets several moments to show off his incredible singing chops especially in his duet “Houseware’s Employee” with girlfriend Linda. The appeal here is not only his devilishly good looks and hero/jock persona but it’s in the physical tour-de force in which Steven (Ash) delivers from one moment to the next. Steven proves his powerful vocals are in top form here, and he could lead anyone into a battle against the darkness.

As Ash’s girlfriend Linda, Kayley Jewel is wonderful. She’s the good-girl next door but when given a moment to shine she can turn a head quicker than Linda Blair in The Exorcist. She is our Cady Heron of the tale if you will. Beautiful and sweet but will get what she wants no matter the cost. Kayley has impressive vocal moments, and her performance makes heads roll and she is a joy to watch.

Scotty, Ash’s aloof and almost “Stiffler-esque” friend played by Matthew Morris is the comedic knockout of our tale. His duet “What the **** Was That,” is the perfect bro-camaraderie with Ash and reminiscent of George Salzar’s performance in Be More Chill. His performance is so perfect and cringe-worthy you never want it to stop.

Bianca Rotondo’s Shelly is the Karen Smith of our story. She plays dumb so well and is the perfect addition to our band of misfits. She’s the girl in every scary movie that you know will be the first to die, and the campiness here is on-par with such roles as Anna Farris in any movie. She should be commended here for no scary movie, story, or sequence is complete without a Shelley and she is outstanding in every second.

As Cheryl, Ash’s younger sister Jessica Ulbrich is a show-stopper. Spending most of the show in a trap door is no small feat, and every time she appears, Cheryl adds another layer to an already insane storyline. In true comedic fashion and campiness you know Cheryl purposefully goes out of the way for laughs but it works so well here. Her character has so many one-liners that you laugh every time she opens her mouth. There is even a moment where a dig is made at Sam Raimi’s Spiderman fiasco. You wait with baited-breath to see what she will do next. The chemistry she brings to each moment of Evil Dead is comedic masterpiece and she should be exceptionally proud of her outstanding work here.

Paige Crockett as Annie is a stellar knockout. Coming is as the daughter of the parent’s who own the cabin, who happens to know all about the “Book of the Dead” is a great juxtaposition to those already introduced to the story. Her show-stopping number, “All the Men in My Life Keep Getting Killed by Candarian Demons,” is outstanding. From poise to choreography, Paige’s performance is one to watch. It’s like when you go to shows such as Hamilton, or Hadestown you make sure to watch the Supporting Performers and Chorus just as much as the Leads because they add such a dynamic layer to the story being told. That is exactly the case here, and Paige is incredible in every second.

Aidan Anderson as Ed is the perfect nerdy boyfriend. His moment of being inhabited by evil to awkwardly, almost soft-shoeing in, “Bit Part Demon,” Aiden is hilarious here, and does wonderful work.

Jake played by Dave Russell is the loveable back-woods countryman who wants to see the good in everything if others see it in him. His shining moment is the solo, “Old Reliable Jake.” He steals the stage with all of his antics, and his one-liners will make you laugh until it hurts. His comedic timing is on par with some the best work I have seen as of late, and he should be commended for the work on display here.

The cast is rounded out by a Chorus of Players making up several roles, all played by one man, Mr. Brian Yarborough as (Knowby, Moose, Fake Shemo, et al), and adds yet another layer to the complex and campy adventures displayed before us. Brian is always top-notch anytime he is onstage and here is no exception.

Packed full of Talent both on-stage and off Evil Dead the Musical is a Techincally- Sound enigma that needs to be seen. Directors David Day and Steven Fox have pulled out every stop here. You get the essence of a “Cabin in the Woods,” but its flat facade comes across not rustic, but rather underwhelming. The music is canned which is unfortunate with such a fun, and rollicking score, but spacing is crucial. For me the Mt. Vesuvius of “blood-splatter” didn't come across nearly as shocking, but actually almost comical.

The Lighting design by Dominic Bisesti works very well here and lends to the spooky moments of the show, compacted with the neons of the 80’s. This is perfect camp. Costumes and props by Steven Fox, lend themselves well to the narrative of the story, and allows each character to have a unique identity in the story.

The cast carries the vocals of the show very well, under the direction of Nathan Daugherty who gets the most out of each of the performers. Arbie Ignacio’s Choreography is a highlight, especially during standout moments like, “Do the Necronomicon.”

Director David Day moves the pace of the story with a steadfast and steady hand. My only quip and albeit a minor-one is that even in the nature of the show, the comedy feels forced. Like a joke was told, and suddenly you would expect an anonymous cue card to be held up telling everyone to laugh. From my side of things the comedy felt like it was trying to be natural but didn't quite make the mark.

Evil Dead the Musical, is the perfect Halloween-themed spectacle with the perfect amount of camp and a safe amount of blood, we would come to expect from its namesake. Only on-stage through November 3, 2024. So what are you waiting for? “Join Us,” for this unique and blood-chilling labor of love, that will have you laughing like a “stupid b***h!”

Photo Credit: David Day

