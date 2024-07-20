Previews: SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL at Carrollwood Cultural Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to dive into the fun-filled waters of the Carrollwood Cultural Center! From now until August 4, they're making waves with their latest extravaganza, "SpongeBob The Musical," directed by Andi Garner. It's a splash-tacular show that will leave patrons singing and dancing, bringing the beloved underwater world of Bikini Bottom to life on stage for all ages.

When asked about the approach to adapting such a beloved animated series for the stage, Garner emphasized the importance of staying true to the source material. "We tried to stay as true to the source material as possible by embracing the cartoon aspect," she shared.

One of the biggest challenges faced during the production process was the volcano scenes. "The volcano scenes. There is literally 20 minutes of the show where SpongeBob and Sandy are climbing a huge volcano. We don't have the space for a huge volcano. We went back and forth on creative and inexpensive ways to make this work. We literally just built the unit this week, and we opened it on Friday. I didn't want to block anything on it until we had it. It's like a jungle gym for the actors and all-timed to music. I'm so proud of the spectacle we have come up with for our little stage."

Photo by Chaz D Photography

Garner also shared some behind-the-scenes moments that were particularly memorable or funny. "The costume changes for the ensemble! They are quick, like three lines sometimes. And there are many - as much as 14 per actor. It is insane backstage with people running around, but you would never know it from the audience," she recounted with a laugh.

Casting the iconic characters from SpongeBob SquarePants was another exciting aspect of the production. "We held auditions at the Center, and I was so nervous we wouldn't get anyone to come out. We had an amazing turnout! Between the open auditions and video submissions, we had 150 people try out. Casting just came to us. And this cast is solid and perfect for their roles," Garner said proudly.

SpongeBob's unique visual and musical style was crucial to the live performance. "This show is huge! I was just laughing with my musical director, Michael Castillo since there are 30-plus different musical writers for the show. It seems like they all tried to write the big show-stopper. The eleven o'clock number! The harmonies are ridiculous. Every song has a different genre and feel, from hip-hop to Gospel to country. The dance segments are large, and every bit of dialogue has epic underscoring. We found a way to make it all work cohesively when it shouldn't! but it does, and it does extremely well," she explained.

Garner and her team worked hard to feature essential elements from the original show. "We tried to incorporate as much of the original nuance as possible while adapting to the space we have," she noted.

The cast and crew's dedication to bringing the underwater world of Bikini Bottom to life on stage was evident. "The best ever! I'm so amazed at this group and how they are so committed to this project. Everyone wants it to be something special. At every rehearsal, they are prepared and ready to work.

‘SpongeBob The Musical’ resonates with both children and adults, offering a silly and fun show with an important message. "It's big, bold, and beautiful. The show is silly and colorful. Our production is very immersive and moves extremely fast."

She hopes audiences will take away something important from the musical: "A sense of community and kindness towards each other, which is needed now more than ever."

SpongeBob The Musical is at Carrollwood Cultural Center now through August 4. Tickets are available at https://carrollwoodcenter.org/calendar/2023-24-theatrical-season-show-4/2024-07-19/

Comments