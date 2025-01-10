Previews: SARAH BRIGHTMAN TRIBUTE SHOW at New Tampa Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On March 6, 2025, Elona Krasavtseva will perform an extraordinary tribute to Sarah Brightman at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center. The celebrated soprano, known for her stunning vocal abilities and dynamic stage presence, will deliver a one-of-a-kind performance celebrating Brightman’s contributions to the classical crossover genre.

Krasavtseva’s music career began at age three, when she started learning piano. She eventually transitioned from writing original songs to studying vocal performance, merging her classical training with popular and operatic styles. Her performances blend opera, musical theater, and pop, creating a captivating fusion of genres.

For this tribute, Krasavtseva will highlight works closely associated with Sarah Brightman, including iconic pieces from Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, and beloved songs like “Time to Say Goodbye,” “Dust in the Wind,” and “A Whiter Shade of Pale.” Krasavtseva shares, “This concert is not about imitating Sarah Brightman, but about celebrating her incredible music in our own way. We bring a unique energy to these songs, blending vocals, dance, choir, and visual effects to capture the magic of her performances.”

The concert will feature past New York Opera baritone Alex Boyed, whose powerful voice and stage presence add a special touch to the event. The Lumina Youth Choir, under the direction of Deah McReynolds, will provide additional enchantment to the performance.

Krasavtseva is joined by award-winning pianist Alex Nakhimovsky, Ukrainian pianist and synthesizer player Viktoria Sidorenko, bassist Val Kornienko, and drummer Alex Ocon. The talented musicians will perform new arrangements by Kornienko, ensuring a fresh and innovative sound throughout the show.

Krasavtseva’s personal favorite from the set is “Time to Say Goodbye,” a piece she describes as “perfect for any audience and always a crowd-pleaser.”

Krasavtseva’s goal is clear with this tribute concert: “I want our show to uplift and inspire the audience, leaving them with a renewed sense of energy and joy.”

The Sarah Brightman Tribute Show is at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa 33647, on March 6 at 630 PM. For more information and tickets, visit https://mytbtickets.com/events/sarah-brightman-tribute-show-3-6-2025. Tickets are $30.

