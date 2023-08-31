Previews: PUNK GRANDPA at Stageworks Theatre

The one-woman show is competing in Tampa Bay Theatre Festival

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
IL DIVO to Embark on U.S. Holiday Tour; 'A New Day Holiday Tour' to Kick Off in November Photo 2 IL DIVO to Embark on U.S. Holiday Tour
Feature: Fourth Annual Performing Arts College & Career Fair at Straz Center Photo 3 Feature: Fourth Annual Performing Arts College & Career Fair at Straz Center
Review: A Remount Of Epic Proportions Brings TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES 1992 Back at Jobsite Th Photo 4 Review: A Remount Of Epic Proportions Brings TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES 1992 Back at Jobsite Theater

Previews: PUNK GRANDPA at Stageworks Theatre

On stage at Stageworks Theater, competing in the Tampa Bay Theatre Festival on September 2, is Laura Schrugg's one-woman show, "Punk Grandpa."

"Punk Grandpa" pays homage to the California playwright's late grandfather, a source of unwavering inspiration, while celebrating the unique intergenerational relationship. His steadfast spirit and infectious humor have left an indelible mark on Laura.

"The inspiration behind the story was my late grandpa's fearlessness and humor; he was and remains my favorite person. He completely accepted me just the way I am," explained Laura.

Laura weaves elements of magic into the narrative, accompanied by heartfelt explorations of childhood, family, and the sense of being an outsider. This delicate fusion creates a record that evokes nostalgia and whimsy, embodying the true essence of storytelling that captivates the mind.

At its core, "Punk Grandpa" conveys a profound message about embracing one's true self and cherishing the enduring bond between grandparents and their grandchildren. The play's climactic moments are artfully composed, culminating in a dreamlike sequence. This is a fitting tribute to the protagonist's journey and the cherished memories that shaped her life.

"My favorite part of the play is probably the ending because it's sort of a dream sequence, with a little bit of movement, puppetry, and magic, and it shows how much Laura changes from the beginning of the play. It is also a summing up of Laura's favorite moments with Grandpa, and there is a vintage home family movie montage of my grandpa's life, which includes him dancing and making people laugh a lot."

Laura hopes "Punk Grandpa" fosters discussions about authenticity, family ties, and the humor that bridges generations.

"I love the grandparent/grandchild relationship and my grandpa's humor and ability to be himself and not worry about what others think. And there are also a significant amount of Wizard of Oz and fairy references. The show's message is to be yourself as well as the value of the grandparent/grandchild relationship," she said. "Anyone who has ever felt like a freak should come and see the show! On the drive home, I'd like for people to be talking about how much my punk grandpa made them laugh."

Punk Grandpa is at noon on September 2 at Stageworks Theatre, 1120 E. Kennedy Blvd., Ste. 151. Get tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/punk-grandpa-tickets-667976865787?aff=oddtdtcreator.




RELATED STORIES - Tampa/St. Petersburg

1
TampaRep And ThinkTank Present THE CRUCIBLE, September 29- October 15 Photo
TampaRep And ThinkTank Present THE CRUCIBLE, September 29- October 15

Tampa Repertory Theatre and ThinkTank Theatre will co-produce a stark and powerful production of Arthur Miller's classic play The Crucible, running from September 29th through October 15th at Stageworks Theatre in Tampa, with the Opening Night Celebration on Saturday, September 30th at 6:30pm.

2
Student Blog: Taking A Break Photo
Student Blog: Taking A Break

It is easier to get caught in the rat race than to fear it. Getting ahead is a good thing, but before you do the ‘what,’ it is good to know the ‘why.’

3
Feature: Fourth Annual Performing Arts College & Career Fair at Straz Center Photo
Feature: Fourth Annual Performing Arts College & Career Fair at Straz Center

Hosted by Patel Conservatory, this free event is a haven for young talents seeking guidance and direction in dance, music, and theater. Representatives from nationwide educational institutions engage with eager students, sharing invaluable insights and answering questions.

4
Cast Set For WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT at American Stage Photo
Cast Set For WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT at American Stage

White Rabbit Red Rabbit is not like any other play. Each night, a different actor performs it for the first and only time. No rehearsals. No director. No do-over. 

From This Author - Deborah Bostock-Kelley

A twice-published author, multi-time award-winning playwright, magazine writer, theatre reviewer, and newspaper journalist with 30+ years in journalism and business copywriting, Deb was a 2022 Recipie... (read more about this author)

Feature: Fourth Annual Performing Arts College & Career Fair at Straz CenterFeature: Fourth Annual Performing Arts College & Career Fair at Straz Center
Review: MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT at Carrollwood Cultural CenterReview: MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT at Carrollwood Cultural Center
Previews: LION KING JR at Ovations Dance Repertory CompanyPreviews: LION KING JR at Ovations Dance Repertory Company
Previews: LA GRINGA at American StagePreviews: LA GRINGA at American Stage

Videos

Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
View all Videos

Tampa/St. Petersburg SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show
Jobsite Theater (7/10-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Every Brilliant Thing
The Off-Central (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Choir of Man
Straz Center (10/03-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Smuggler: A Thriller In Verse
Jobsite Theater (8/14-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# El Maleficio De La Mariposa
Jobsite Theater (5/15-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Brief History of Beer
The Fringe Theatre (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# White Rabbit Red Rabbit
American Stage Theatre Company (11/02-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol Gets Decked
Carrollwood Players Theatre (12/08-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
Jobsite Theater (1/17-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# This 70s Show
Carrollwood Players Theatre (11/03-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You