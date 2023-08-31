Previews: PUNK GRANDPA at Stageworks Theatre

On stage at Stageworks Theater, competing in the Tampa Bay Theatre Festival on September 2, is Laura Schrugg's one-woman show, "Punk Grandpa."

"Punk Grandpa" pays homage to the California playwright's late grandfather, a source of unwavering inspiration, while celebrating the unique intergenerational relationship. His steadfast spirit and infectious humor have left an indelible mark on Laura.

"The inspiration behind the story was my late grandpa's fearlessness and humor; he was and remains my favorite person. He completely accepted me just the way I am," explained Laura.

Laura weaves elements of magic into the narrative, accompanied by heartfelt explorations of childhood, family, and the sense of being an outsider. This delicate fusion creates a record that evokes nostalgia and whimsy, embodying the true essence of storytelling that captivates the mind.

At its core, "Punk Grandpa" conveys a profound message about embracing one's true self and cherishing the enduring bond between grandparents and their grandchildren. The play's climactic moments are artfully composed, culminating in a dreamlike sequence. This is a fitting tribute to the protagonist's journey and the cherished memories that shaped her life.

"My favorite part of the play is probably the ending because it's sort of a dream sequence, with a little bit of movement, puppetry, and magic, and it shows how much Laura changes from the beginning of the play. It is also a summing up of Laura's favorite moments with Grandpa, and there is a vintage home family movie montage of my grandpa's life, which includes him dancing and making people laugh a lot."

Laura hopes "Punk Grandpa" fosters discussions about authenticity, family ties, and the humor that bridges generations.

"I love the grandparent/grandchild relationship and my grandpa's humor and ability to be himself and not worry about what others think. And there are also a significant amount of Wizard of Oz and fairy references. The show's message is to be yourself as well as the value of the grandparent/grandchild relationship," she said. "Anyone who has ever felt like a freak should come and see the show! On the drive home, I'd like for people to be talking about how much my punk grandpa made them laugh."

Punk Grandpa is at noon on September 2 at Stageworks Theatre, 1120 E. Kennedy Blvd., Ste. 151. Get tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/punk-grandpa-tickets-667976865787?aff=oddtdtcreator.