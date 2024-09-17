Previews: LIFE AMPLIFIED SPECTACULAR at The Studio At Carrollwood Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One Night Only.

Get ready for an incredible evening as 22 of Tampa Bay's sensational musical theatre vocalists take the stage for a one-of-a-kind event at the Studio at Carrollwood Cultural Center on Saturday, September 28, from 8-10:30 PM.

Deborah Bostock-Kelley, the producer behind 16 Life Amplified fundraising events for local nonprofits, invites you to her first affirming grown-up prom dubbed Life Amplified SPECTACULAR. The celebration of love and acceptance benefits the incredible work of PFLAG (Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays), the Safety Harbor chapter founded in 2023. The national PFLAG organization has been where the LGBTQIA+ community, families, and allies have come together to pursue justice and affirmation for fifty years.

With ABC Action News' Anthony Hill as your emcee, you've seen these singers light up the stages across Tampa Bay. Now is your chance to experience them in one location. Prepare to boogie the night away to live performances from Sonali Olivia Balan, Tom Bronson, Lauren Burke, Lauren Butterfield, Alexis Carra, Alyssa Cabrera, Cody Carlson, Madison Claire, Kennedy Engasser, Jason Ensor, Joel Ferrer, Kristy Hinton, Jessica Jax, Constantine Kyriakou, Rob L'Ecuyer, Tammy Lukas, Allysa Maria, Kathy McGuire, NaTasha MeLissa, Jessica Moraton, Lena Morisseau, Amanda Raven, Janelle J'Nelle Richardson, and Erin Ruska.

Whether you missed it, dissed it, or want to reminisce it, Life Amplified SPECTACULAR offers the perfect opportunity to create or recreate those special moments. The prom's theme is a throwback to the 70s, voted on by social media, inviting attendees to dust off their bell bottoms and tease their hair for a night of Saturday Night Fever. While 70s fashion is encouraged, it is optional, but business casual attire is requested to create an atmosphere of stylish fun.

Guests can also enjoy complimentary corsages, a dance floor, a grazing table, a disco backdrop and decor, a 20-foot 70s balloon arch for those classic posed prom photos, dessert, coffee, mocktails, and the announcement of a prom couple by Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and the crowning of the couple by Tampa Pride and St Pete Pride. This Studio 54-styled event is for those seeking an inclusive evening minus the alcohol. But this isn't just about the past; it's a vibrant statement against the forces trying to erase the LGBTQIA+ community.

"We had our first Promposal on social media. Daniel held a screen and revealed that Lemon (winner of Canada's Drag Race vs. The World 2) was asking his husband, Jamie, to be Daniel's date. Daniel even got down on one knee. It was so adorable. I think they bought our first prom tickets," says Bostock-Kelley.

The evening is a celebration of love, diversity, and community support. With a live mix of 70s hits and today's chart-toppers, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Don your bell-bottoms or simply dress to impress. All proceeds benefit PFLAG Safety Harbor.

"As we celebrate at Life Amplified SPECTACULAR, we're not just stepping back in time with the 70s theme; we're stepping into a world where every moment is a chance for you to shine, love, and be unapologetically yourselves," says Bostock-Kelley. "This event is a tribute to the past, a celebration of the present, and hope for the future. Join us as we sing through the decades and create special prom memories. This prom is a safe space, and we are proud to be an ally."

Whether you're a 70s enthusiast grooving to live performances by Tampa Bay's top musical talents in this retro prom, indulging in delicious treats, or simply looking for an inclusive evening without the alcohol, join a night of unity and new memories where everyone is welcome.

"Please help spread the word: share the event and spread the love! Don't miss your chance to be part of this fun retro night! Grab your partner or go solo, and let's make this grown-up prom night SPECTACULAR."

Life Amplified SPECTACULAR is Saturday, September 28, 2024, 8:00 PM – 10:30 PM EST, at The Studio at Carrollwood Cultural Center, 13345 Casey Road, Tampa. Tickets are $20 for individuals or $35 for couples looking to enjoy the night together. Order at bit.ly/LAS92024, and learn more information at www.lifeamplifiedshowcase.com.

Life Amplified SPECTACULAR would not be possible without its sponsors: Carrollwood Cultural Center, CDB Injury Law, Tampa Bay Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Fran Powers, Watermark Publishing, The Artisan Magazine, Florida Women Magazine, Planit Events, Brides N Blooms, Outside the Box Event Rentals, Siren Media Management, Samantha Ponzillo Media, ProSisters Radio, and Tropical Treats.

About Life Amplified: The philanthropic side of The WriteOne Creative Services' graphic design, web design, PR, and copywriting agency, Life Amplified, is a 100% volunteer musical showcase that began in January 2013. It is dedicated to benefiting worthy local organizations and helping our community. Recognized for its philanthropic efforts, Life Amplified continues to be a beacon of positive change and community engagement.

