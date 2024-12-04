Previews: JANE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND at Powerstories @HCC Mainstage Ybor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Powerstories Theatre is thrilled to announce its 25th Silver Anniversary Season kickoff, themed Hidden HERStories. To mark this special milestone, Powerstories invites the community to a remarkable two-night theatre event featuring the powerful staged reading of Jane: Abortion and the Underground, a timely and provocative part-documentary drama written by Paula Kamen.

Jane: Abortion and the Underground tells the true story of "Jane," an underground abortion service that operated in Chicago from 1969 to 1973. This feminist collective provided a safe alternative for thousands of women at a time when abortion was illegal. The play is based on original interviews and offers an inspiring and unapologetic narrative of feminist resistance and organizing to meet women's most immediate and critical reproductive needs.

This event will also mark the world debut of Powerstories' new theatre initiative, Powerstories PowerUps. A PowerUp is a pop-up theatre concept that aims to bring powerful, thought-provoking stories to the stage for limited engagements, creating unique and impactful experiences for audiences.

In recognition of their 25th anniversary and the current historical context, Powerstories has reinstated the focus on women and girls in their mission statement, now reading: "Powerstories is a nonprofit professional theatre whose mission is to stage true stories of women and girls to open minds and hearts and inspire action worldwide." The organization acknowledges that this is a critical time for women and girls to have their voices lifted and empowered.

Fran Powers, the executive director and founder of Powerstories, will be among the actors on stage, adding a personal and passionate touch to the performance.

"It is crucial that we performed this play even though the hurricane delayed it. I remember as a college student fighting for the issue of women's rights, and here I am again, fighting this important battle to give women's rights over their own bodies,” says Powers. “We must keep marching."

On January 14th at Shuffle, Powerstories will also host its second extension of the Voices of Women Theatre Festival - Speaking for Our liveS, a free empowerment event for women featuring karaoke, storytelling, and spoken word poetry at 6:30 PM.

This is a rare opportunity to witness a piece of history that remains incredibly relevant today. Don't miss the chance to be part of this inspiring and thought-provoking celebration as Powerstories Theatre continues to honor its mission to share powerful, true stories of women and girls.

The Powerup event will occur at HCC Mainstage Ybor on January 6th at 7 PM EST. Following the performance, there will be an interactive Zoom conversation with three of the original members of "Jane" on January 7th at 7 PM EST. All ticket holders will receive an emailed link to join this special Zoom conversation on the afternoon of January 7th. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit powerstories.com/jane and powerstories.com/vow-speaking-for-our-lives/

