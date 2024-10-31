Previews: DESDEMONA at TheatreFor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opening on November 14 and running through December 1 is TheatreFor's production of Desdemona.

Director Graham Jones offers a unique perspective on this classic tale. Drawn to Shakespeare since witnessing Julius Caesar at the RSC in Stratford-on-Avon sixty years ago, Jones discovered Paula Vogel's work through a performance of Indecent. He quickly became captivated by Desdemona—a play that tells the story of a handkerchief and subtly showcases the position of women in a patriarchal society.

"I immediately read all of her plays and was drawn to the story of a handkerchief by its simplicity and the understated way that it showcases the position of women in a violent and patriarchal society," Jones shares.

Desdemona is set in the back room of a palace in Cyprus, one week before Desdemona's tragic death at the hands of her husband, Othello. In the palace laundry, Desdemona and her servant Emilia search for a handkerchief given to her by Othello. The play introduces Bianca, the madam of a local brothel, and explores the relationships between these three women and their unseen male partners.

"It is intimate, funny, and tragic, as all three dream of escape from that which binds them," explains Jones.

Jones emphasizes that Desdemona resonates with historical themes while connecting with today's social issues. Set during the War of Cyprus, the play highlights the restricted roles of women in Venetian society, where they were either property or sex workers with limited agency.

"Today, women are, in theory, as free as men to do what they will, but in practice in American society, their lives are often circumscribed as their Venetian forbears. Many are still entirely dependent on a patriarchal structure, and despite the progress of the past 150 years, true agency is still a dream for many. It is sad but inescapable: In many ways, old white men still run the show. Othello is black, but Desdemona says: 'Under that exotic façade was a porcelain white Venetian,'" Jones reflects.

Approaching the historical context, Jones designed the setting to evoke an old, disorganized laundry room, allowing the women's relationships and dialogues to take center stage. He modernized Vogel's language, smoothing out accents and dialects to enhance audience relatability. The central handkerchief, a symbol of loyalty in Othello, takes on new meanings in Desdemona—an inconvenience for Desdemona, a weapon of power for Emilia, and a token of love for Bianca until it becomes a symbol of betrayal.

"Here we see a quiet heroism in knowing one's doom but continuing anyway; we see the inner strength of each of them straightening their backs and going on despite it all," he remarks.

He hopes audiences familiar with Othello will enjoy the backstory and that the play highlights modern women's ongoing struggle for agency. Intended for adults and late teens, Jones wants audiences to leave the theatre to discuss the excellence of this new Clearwater venue and urge friends to see the show.

His favorite line, "Husband?... Shhhit...," encapsulates the play's message: Just as Desdemona thinks she runs her own life, she is abruptly reminded of her reality.

Desdemona is at TheatreFor from November 14-December 1. Learn more and buy tickets at https://theatrefor.com/Desdemona24.

