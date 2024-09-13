Photos: In Rehearsal for THE BOY WHO LOVED BATMAN At Straz Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rehearsals for the world premiere of The Boy Who Loved Batman began last week in New York City. See photos from inside the rehearsal room!

Actor, comedian and writer Dan Fogler leads the cast, playing Michael Uslan during the first three weeks of the Tampa run of this brand-new production. He has appeared in numerous films including Balls of Fury, Fanboys and The Fantastic Beasts franchise. Fogler appeared on The Walking Dead as Luke, The Goldbergs as Uncle Marvin, and played Francis Ford Coppola in the biographical drama series, The Offer. He can be seen opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in the Netflix limited series, Eric, and plays Bob Dylan's manager, Albert Grossman, in A Complete Unknown this Christmas. In 2005, Dan Fogler made his Broadway debut as William Barfée in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, for which he won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

The world premiere of The Boy Who Loved Batman is a new play by Asa Somers, directed by Tony winner Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) with scenic design by Daniel Allen, projection design by Caite Hevner, lighting design by Mike Wood, sound design by Jeremy Douglass and costume design by Newt Rametta.

Paul Adam Schaefer, who recently was in the closing cast of Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera, joins the cast as Imaginary Friend. Katherine Yacko plays Nancy Uslan. Kelly Bashar, Nicholas Perez-Hoop and Hugh Timoney play multiple roles including Michael’s family, Bill Finger, Stan Lee and others.

Single tickets for The Boy Who Loved Batman start at $75 and may be purchased online at www.strazcenter.org, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or by calling 813.229.7827 or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay. Handling fees will apply. Tickets are on sale now.

The Straz Center is the lead producer of the developmental production of the show in association with commercial producers Bob Nederlander and Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment, whose goal is to take the show to Broadway and the West End following the Tampa engagement. At the end of last week, NWE hosted an industry reading for potential investors in the future commercial production.

Photo Credit: Paula Lobo

THE BOY WHO LOVED BATMAN In Rehearsal

THE BOY WHO LOVED BATMAN In Rehearsal

THE BOY WHO LOVED BATMAN In Rehearsal

Paul Adam Schaefer, Asa Somers, Dan Fogler, Jeff Calhoun, Katherine Yacko, Kelly Bashar

Comments