Outdoor Theatre Returns to Boyd Hill With New Play

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Stage has announced the return of its popular Tales by Twilight series at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve this January, featuring an all-new play with a playful twist: Don't Feed the Animals. This unique theatrical experience invites audiences on a nighttime hike along the nature trail, unraveling a mystery surrounding the disappearance of a peregrine falcon. The investigation is led by a talking raccoon, who enlists the help of park rangers, local wildlife, and – last but not least – the audience.

Written specifically for Boyd Hill by American Stage Associate Artistic Director Anthony Gervais, Don't Feed the Animals promises more twists and turns than ever before. “The characters will be talking to the audience, and seeking their help in carrying the story along,” says Gervais.

Audiences will also have the opportunity to experience two unique “bonus” scenes, determined by which park ranger (portrayed by Chad Jacobs and MacKenzie Aaryn) leads their journey through the preserve. Gervais notes, “The story moves in a unique way, and there is certainly a very intimate and immersive element to this year's tales. Your journey may not be the same as your neighbors."

Directed by Dylan Barlowe, who previously helmed The Diaries of Adam and Eve at Boyd Hill, Don't Feed the Animals exemplifies American Stage's "Beyond the Stage" initiative, dedicated to immersive, locally-inspired storytelling in unconventional venues.

“When I was writing this, I was trying to imbue the show with just a sense of care for Boyd Hill and the animals in it,” adds Gervais.

The series will run for four consecutive weeks on Boyd Hill’s Nature Trail, from January 30 to February 23, with performances taking place Thursday through Sunday. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve is located at 1101 Country Club Way S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705.

Comments