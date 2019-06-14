Jobsite Finishes Record-Setting 20th Season Among The Stars

Jobsite Theater went into their 20th anniversary season with the tagline ad astra per aspera through hardships to the stars. It turned out to be a prescient statement as the company now celebrates their most successful season to date after smash hits like revivals of Hedwig and the Angry Inch and The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] as well as their new #1 best-seller, Othello. Join the resident theater company of the Straz Center Jul. 12 Aug. 6 as they conclude this 20th season among the stars with Nick Payne's unique love story, Constellations.



What if every decision we've made and not made exists simultaneously in infinite parallel universes? So goes this bracing, glorious love story of Marianne (Georgia Mallory Guy) and Roland (Giles Davies), a physicist and an urban beekeeper, whose myriad possibilities unfold in sumptuous arcs and trajectories that challenge the distinction between choice and destiny.



Nick Payne's critically-acclaimed triumph melds science and romance into a play that comes along every so often to disrupt our notion of what can be done in theater and what it means to be alive and in love.



Constellations is directed by Summer Bohnenkamp (Time Stands Still, Annapurna), who leads the artistic team of Brian Smallheer (scenic design), Rebekah Eugenia Lazaradis (scenic artist), Jo Averill-Snell (light design), Katrina Stevenson (costume design), and David M. Jenkins (sound design).



Constellations stars two actors that both audiences and critics agree are among the very best in the region. Georgia Mallory Guy (Marianne) has appeared with Jobsite in The Flick, Gloucester Blue, and The Maids. She was last seen this season in Stageworks' production of The Revolutionists. Georgia has also delighted regional audiences at American Stage, freeFall, Studio 620, Tampa Rep, Banyan, A Simple Theatre, and The Show Palace. Giles Davies (Roland) has been working with Jobsite since the 2011 production of Quills and has since been seen in shows like Othello, 1984, The Tempest, Cloud Nine, Twelfth Night, The Hound of the Baskervilles, Macbeth, and Fahrenheit 451. Giles has been seen regionally with American Stage, freeFall, and A Simple Theatre and has been a company member with Cincinnati Shakespeare Festival for 19 seasons.



Constellations plays Jul. 12 Aug. 6, 2019. Tickets start at $29.50 and increase in price by performance based on demand. Preview performances are Jul. 10-11 at 8pm, with all tickets starting at $18. Rush tickets may be available for students, seniors, military, and Theatre Tampa Bay at the window as of 30 minutes prior to curtain for $18.

Learn More

Season Kickoff Party!

Jobsite's 21st season features plays by Steve Martin, Larissa Fasthorse, Shakespeare, John Patrick Shanley, Bertolt Brecht, and Rajiv Joseph. Join us for a kickoff event featuring food, drinks, and snippets from all the shows on Aug. 18 at 4pm.

Save the Date

Jobsite's ROCK GALA is Dec. 7 in the Jaeb Theater. Glam it up or grunge it down and join us for a night of awesomeness benefitting Your Friendly Neighborhood Theater Company.





Related Articles Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories

More Hot Stories For You