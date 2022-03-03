FOOTLOOSE Comes to American Stage in the Park Next Month

The time has come to 'cut loose' at American Stage in the Park. This year's highly anticipated production of Footloose starts April 6th and grooves on through May 8th, 2022 at Demens Landing Park. American Stage in the Park is an annual tradition in Downtown St. Petersburg. It started over thirty years ago as Shakespeare in the Park, but later evolved into live musicals performed outside on a massive professional stage in front of a crowd at Demens Landing.



The show was originally set to start in the spring of 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. American Stage is happy to continue this family-friendly tradition. Producing Artistic Director and Resident Playwright, Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj commented, "Our production of Footloose is the most anticipated theatrical event of the year."



Footloose will be directed and choreographed by Shain Stroff. Shain has been part of the Park Production and Creative team since 2016. With Footloose his fifth American Stage Park production. His previous credits include Hairspray (director and choreographer), Mamma Mia! (choreographer and associate director), Spamalot and The Producers (choreographer).

Stroff said, "We were already very excited to bring Footloose to the Park back in 2020. I had actually finished choreographing the show when the 2020 Park show was canceled just three days before we were scheduled to start rehearsals. I feel the show has been simmering and waiting to be served since then."

Stroff continued "The music, choreography, and energy within this show is the perfect follow-up to Mamma Mia! This show is such a celebration of life and new beginnings, and that is exactly what this year's Park show is going to feel like for St. Petersburg/Tampa audiences. The Park tradition was broken in 2020 due to the pandemic, but it's now back and bigger than ever."



Cast bios, headshots, construction images, and additional Footloose content will come in a later release. For any additional details, head to americanstage.org/park/

ABOUT THE SHOW

Footloose is based on the high-energy rock musical movie from 1984. The story is set around Ren McCormack, a teenager who moves to a sleepy rural town from the big city. Ren is out of place when he discovers dancing and rock 'n' roll music is outlawed. While Ren is working on carving a place out for himself, he shakes things up and starts a spirited revolution in the town.

The original screenplay of Footloose is by Dean Pitchford. Music was written by Tom Snow and lyrics were written by Dean Pitchford. Additional music produced by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman. The stage adaptation is by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie.

"When audiences think of Footloose, the musical- they think of the great 80's music and dancing, but the show is so much more. The show is actually a very moving story about a family and small town community of grief-stricken survivors. The music and dancing provide an escape for the teenagers from the strict rules enforced by the adults in leadership within the town. Reverend Shaw leads and guides the community members with his preachings, but he has not fully recovered from the tragedy of losing his son. His sermons are fueled by his grief rather than his original calling to preach the gospel. His grief clouds his trust within the younger community. It is the new guy in town, Ren McCormick that helps him, unexpectedly, see the light and start the healing process," Stroff said.

"Exhilarating! You'll have a hard time staying in your seat." -WNBC

ABOUT AMERICAN STAGE IN THE PARK

American Stage in the Park is a celebrated tradition in the Tampa Bay area for over thirty years and is presented in Demens Landing located in Downtown St. Petersburg each spring. The tradition started in 1986 by delivering Shakespeare in the Park to audiences and later expanded into musicals.

Construction of the Footloose stage started on February 28th. Demens Landing Park will be closed for public use until the show ends on May 8th. Parking for the St. Petersburg Municipal Marina is by permit only now through May 8th. The park over the 1st Ave SE Bridge will be closed to the public during performances. American Stage will begin clearing the stage the following week.

DATES AND TIMES

Pay-What-You-Can Preview Dates: April 6-7 (8 P.M.)

Gala Under the stars: April 8

Beyond the Footlights Talkback: April 21 (Directly Following the production)

Pets in the Park Night: April 17

Pride Night: April 24

BOX OFFICE:

Box Office: (727) 823-PLAY (7529)

Email: BoxOffice@AmericanStage.org

Online: www.americanstage.org/park

Walk-up: 163 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701 or at Demens Landing Park when gates open.

