Chris Crawford Returns To FreeFall In The Hilarious BUYER & CELLAR

Our next production is Like Buttah! Don't miss Buyer & Cellar starring Chris Crawford (Carbonell & Theatre Tampa Bay Award Winner) opening May 11.

Alex More has a story to tell. As a struggling actor in L.A., he takes a job working in the Malibu basement of a beloved megastar. One day, the Lady Herself comes downstairs to play. It feels like real bonding in the basement, but will their relationship ever make it upstairs? Buyer & Cellar is an outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs.

"Jonathan Tolins has concocted an irresistible one-man play from the most peculiar of fictitious premises - an underemployed Los Angeles actor goes out to work in Barbra Streisand's Malibu. Calif., basement - allowing the playwright to ruminate with delicious wit and perspicacity on the solitude of celebrity, the love-hate attraction between gay men and divas, and the melancholy that lies beneath narcissism. This seriously funny slice of absurdist whimsy creates the illusion of a stage filled with multiple people, all of them with their own droll point of view" - New York Times

Buyer & Cellar opens May 11 and runs through June 9! Talkbacks after every Friday night performance (except for May 10). freeFall Foreword: Resident Dramaturg and the production's director, Timothy Saunders, will give a talk on May 19 and 26 immediately following the performance. FREE and open to all!

The Buyer & Cellar production team includes set design by Tom Hansen of Gary Musick Productions, lighting design by Dalton Hamilton and costume design by Eric Davis.

Chris Crawford is known to Tampa Bay audiences for his hilarious turns in The Buffalo Kings, Peter & The Starcatcher, The Foreigner and Monty Python's Spamalot. Chris has also won the coveted Carbonell Award for his South Florida performance in Murder Ballad and a Theatre Tampa Bay Award for directing freeFall's production of Assassins.

Tickets range from $39.50 to $52.50. Discounts for groups are available. Contact the Box Office for more details. freefalltheatre.com | (727) 498-5205 | boxoffice@freefalltheatre.com





