Cast Set for Ken Ludwig's MORIARTY at FreeFall Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



freeFall Theatre has revealed the cast of Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure opening November 8. Reprising their roles from 2023's smash-hit Ken Ludwig's Baskerville, Eric Davis and Matthew McGee return to the freeFall stage as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson. Eric Davis is an award-winning actor, director, playwright and is also the Artistic Director at freeFall Theatre. Matthew McGee is a popular actor in Tampa Bay and has also appeared at Walt Disney World, Asolo Repertory Theatre, American Stage, Jobsite Theatre, Stageworks, Florida Studio Theatre and at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. McGee was recently named Best Actor (Reader's Pick) in Creative Loafing's 2024 Best of the Bay Issue. Joining Davis and McGee are Robert Teasdale, Kelly Pekar and Sara DelBeato.

Robert Teasdale (Moriarty, Von Orstein, Mycroft Holmes, and others) recently appeared as Eliot Rosewater in Kurt Vonnegut's God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater with freeFall and can be seen in numerous film and television projects including Showtime's George and Tammy. Kelly Pekar (Irene Adler, Mrs. Hudson, Cartwright) is a Brooklyn based actress and playwright with numerous freeFall credits including Into the Woods and Peter and the Starcatcher. Pekar is currently part of the writing team for upcoming UK-Hungarian action feature, The Last Train to Budapest. Comic actress Sara DelBeato (Daisy, Mrs. Barabas, Hilda Klebb, and others) returns to the freeFall stage after having last appeared in Kurt Vonnegut's God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater and the world premiere of Nightsweat by playwright Natalie Symons. DelBeato is an award winning singer and comedienne and has performed across the country in cabarets and concerts.

Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are back on the case! An investigation into the Bohemian king's stolen letters cascades into an international mystery filled with spies, blackmail and intrigue. With world peace at stake, Holmes and Watson join forces with American actress Irene Adler to take down cunning criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty and his network of devious henchmen. Five actors play over 40 roles in this adventure that has more danger, more laughter, more romance, and more mystery than our smash hit production of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville.

freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2pm and all evening performances are at 7pm. Tickets are $55 ($25 for youth under 18 and for all seats to previews) or included with your $29/month subscription.

Located in West St Petersburg, freeFall Theatre Company is one of Tampa Bay's most exciting professional theater companies. freeFall was founded in 2008 and moved into its current space at 6099 Central Avenue in 2011. freeFall presents a varied range of classical and new works that are bold, daring, and presented in ways that invite, entertain, and challenge audiences. All freeFall productions are produced and presented locally using acclaimed theater professionals from across the country including many that make Tampa Bay their artistic home. In addition to a full season of shows, freeFall also presents an award-winning series of cabarets, concerts, and special programming as part of their Tandem Series.

Comments