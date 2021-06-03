BWW Previews: TARPON ARTS' PLAY WITH TIMELESS MESSAGE, STEEL MAGNOLIAS COMES TO Heritage Museum

The beloved play Steel Magnolias will take to the stage at Tarpon Arts on June 4 through 19.

In 1988, Robert Harling penned Steel Magnolias to honor his sister, who died of complications of diabetes. A year later, the play was made famous by a film adaption. Set in Truvy's hair salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, it showcases the relationships between an over-protective mother, a headstrong daughter, a widow of the ex-mayor, a cantankerous, sharp-tongued, smart-mouthed neighbor, a mysterious new employee, and the upbeat owner of the hair salon. While getting their hair done, these Chinquapin women exchange local gossip and recipes, romance, and matters of life and death.

Steel Magnolias is an emotional journey that combines the perfect balance of comedy that doesn't go saccharine with a heartbreaking drama. Directed by Lisa Malloy, it features Callie Gray, Morgan Courtney, Madison Claire, Bri Filippelli, Georgia Kosloski, and Leah Conway.

"I think the play is important because as a woman, the time that I spend at the hair salon is almost like therapy. You're talking to a really good friend that makes you look beautiful. They have the power to give us confidence," said Georgia.

Lisa added, "The importance of this play is in the title. When you look at the symbology of what makes somebody a steel magnolia, I define it as a woman who shows strength through all of life's changes. The most important thing about this show is it's about a bunch of strong women who've come together, who are facing these changes, and support each other through them. It shows how important it is to have friendship and support through challenging and difficult times."

When asked who should come to Tarpon Arts to see the production, the response was unanimous: "Everyone!"

Bri explained that the audience could easily find themselves in any of the six characters portrayed on stage.

"These characters are so relatable," Bri said. "You can see little bits of yourself in all of them. The relationships are so genuine. I see so much of my relationship with my mom in Shelby - arguing with your mom who really wants the best for you, and you're not going to see that until later. It's such a relatable show."

Despite being set in the late 80s, the message is timeless. Resilient women can overcome anything as long as they have each other.

Lisa said, "I'll use a quote from the show 'if laughter through tears is your favorite emotion,' then you'll love our show."

Steel Magnolias runs June 4th-6th, 11th-13th, and 19th at Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane. Tickets are $20 or $17 for members. As performances are selling out, only four opportunities remain to see the production. Learn more and buy tickets at tarponarts.org/event/steel-magnolias.