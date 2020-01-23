BWW Previews: MUSICAL VARIETY SHOWCASE FUNDRAISER FRAGMENTATION - ONE NIGHT ONLY - DEBUTS FOR Vivid Theatre Productions

A traveling semiprofessional theatre company, Vivid Theatre Productions founder Drew Eberhard is excited to debut his second musical cabaret, a show called Fragmentation: Moving from Captivity to Liberation, a fundraiser for his first season. One night only, Sunday, January 26 at Villagio Cinemas, it features some of the best voices in Tampa Bay.

Directed by Drew, with sound tech Olivia Mancuso, and starring Sean McKinley, Layla Kuck, Carly Kuck, Jason Ensor, Seth Black-Diamond, Brilee Gold, Jason Mann, Joel Ferrer, Trevor Salmon, Athena Romanski, Sonali Balan, Drew Eberhard, Matthew McGee, Local Drag Personalities Angelique Young, Freya Rose, Hazel Genevieve, Ann Xiety, Daffodyl Haze, and local burlesque artist Mayven Missbehaven), Fragmentation is a night of song, dance, and comedy featuring a marriage of Broadway and Top 40 hits.

"Well, the year is 2020, and we want to put our best foot forward, no matter what. This show is all about embracing change and stepping out of your shell, taking hold of the future whatever that might be, and making your way in the world."

Drew said that it was difficult to pick a favorite performance as each of the singers offer something beautiful and unique and will blow away the audience with their talent.

"There are songs with amazing messages and songs you can just laugh and have a great time. Bring your family, bring your friends. At the end of the day, it's about being together and embracing all that we have and hold dear....which is the love of the arts, the love of one another, and the love of the future before us," he said. "This is a one night only event with limited seating so buy tickets in advance. Doors open at 4 pm, show begins at 5 pm. Raffles are all night with a chance to win $150 cash, so come have a drink or two and enjoy the amazing talent and support Vivid Theatre Productions."

Vivid Theatre Productions Fragmentation is one night only on Sunday, January 26, at 4pm at Villagio Cinemas, 11778 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa. Tickets are $20. Get your tickets at https://vivid-theatre-productions.ticketleap.com/fragmentation/dates/Jan-26-2020_at_0400PM. To learn more about the event, the semiprofessional theatre company's exciting season, and upcoming auditions for May' 2020's The Doll's House 2, visit www.vividtheatreproductions.org or follow on Facebook.





