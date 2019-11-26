BWW Previews: FLUID EXPRESSIONS COMBINES HUMOR AND POIGNANCY FOR SINGLE BLACK FEMALE at Stageworks Theatre

A perfect gift to start the holidays, on December 5-8, Fluid Expressions Inc. presents Lisa B. Thompson's Single Black Female at Stageworks Theater.

When director T.R. Butler first read Single Black Female, he immediately felt a sense of connection with the heart and humor in the script and hopes his audience will feel it too. Featuring India Davison as Single Black Female 1 (SBF 1), Simone Farrell as Single Black Female 2 (SBF 2), the message of community, love, and wanting to belong is universal.

"My show vision is one that highlights the strong characters that each of the single black females plays throughout the show. With quick vignettes we see a glimpse into the dynamic world of the modern single black women," explained T.R. "The show unifies color, quick changes, and the rich fabric that makes up the diverse African American community. It's a comedic tour de force for these two actresses that make you laugh and think, all while underscoring our desire to find love and acceptance for who we are."

T.R. said that anyone 18 or older interested in a "hilarious, fast-paced, and poignant" performance should see this production. There are adult topics and situations discussed with colorful language; however, young and old can relate to the universal message.

His favorite scene, close to the end of Act 1, showcases a wide array of various relatives from one of the character's family during the holiday season.

"I think we can all relate to those relatives in our family that just don't seem to have a filter on their mouth," he joked, then added. "This show is about accepting and loving all the idiosyncrasies that make up our colorful personalities, embracing our strengths and diversity as women, and celebrating life as we journey and discover true love."

Single Black Female is at Stageworks Theater, 1120 East Kennedy Boulevard on December 5 - 7:30 PM, Dec 6 - 8 PM, December 7 - 3 PM, and December 8 - 3 PM. To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit www.fluidexpressionsinc.com.





