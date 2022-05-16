BWW Feature: BROADWAY STAR OF THE FUTURE at the Straz Center

On Sunday, May 22, two lucky high school students will be awarded and heading to New York's Jimmy Awards in June

When asked what goes into putting on the Broadway Star of the Future program at the Straz Center, program Manager/Managing Director - Theater, Patel Conservatory, Audrey Siegler, answered in two words:

"A lot."

She's not kidding.

The Straz Center presents this Tony Awards® inspired showcase to honor Tampa Bay area high school theater productions, programs, and students. This event features performances from the 2021-2022 Outstanding Musicals and Best Performer Finalists, celebrating artistic excellence in theater and musical theater. Scholarships will be presented, and Best Performer winners will represent the Straz Center in the 2022 National High School Musical Theatre Awards, The Jimmys®, in New York City.

Reviewing staff have covered eight counties as far as Ft. Myers/Naples to Lakeland to see 41 musicals and 15 plays from 34 different high schools, about 3000 students, from October through April. Applications are opened for high schools to have reviewers attend their performances at the beginning of the school year.

"Anyone can apply, and we also have financial scholarships for schools that maybe can't pay the application fee."

Once a show has been reviewed, the school receives a detailed critique, providing feedback on all production areas, and is advised of special things that stood out to the reviewer. With the analysis is a nomination sheet.

"They're nominated for areas that are outstanding or are unique in the production."

Critiques repeat throughout the entire school year - October through April. At the close of the review period, the team spends hours discussing the shows and the performers and deciding who will be the award recipients for the year.

"This culminates on one final day where we invite all the students who were nominated in a qualifying leading role that is determined by the Jimmy Awards. They have a specific list of shows and roles that are considered leads. We bring them back to the building for a chance for our reviewers to see all of them. From there, we narrow it down to the top ten; then, at the ceremony, we will announce the top two that will be going to the Jimmy Awards."

Broadway Star of the Future is about celebrating highlights from the year, featuring solos by the top-ten best performer finalists. It also features six outstanding musical award recipients who will perform a number from their show. In total, approximately 120 students will participate in the final performance.

"Throughout the evening, we will give out scholarships, and our previous Best Performer winners and Jimmy nominees, Ronald Spoto and Jillian Cossetta will be our hosts of the event. Our past winners pass the torch on to the next group," said Audrey. "The most important part of this program and the reason it exists at the Straz Center is really to serve, support, and celebrate the community. There's so much talent in these high schools, and these people are working so hard to keep the arts strong and alive and build an amazing future in the performing arts. We're about shining a light on all the amazing things happening in these schools. They're worth checking out. Go see their shows. Amazingly talented kids can come from anywhere, and that's what's so important."

Guests will enjoy a red carpet into Ferguson Hall and are encouraged to dress up for this special event.

Award recipients are as follows:

Outstanding Musical Award Recipient

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts

Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School

Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts

Something Rotten - North Fort Myers High School

The SpongeBob Musical - River Ridge High School



Outstanding Play Award Recipient

A Midsummer Night's Dream - Harrison School for the Arts

Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play - River Ridge High School

She Kills Monsters - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts

Best Performer Finalist - "Top 10"

Two of these Best Performer Finalists will be selected Best Performer and attend the Jimmy Awards.

Katae Boswell - Something Rotten - North Fort Myers High School - Bea

Josh Devine - Jekyll and Hyde - Manatee School for the Arts - Jekyll/Hyde

Giselle Gutierrez - Bright Star - Plant City High School - Alice Murphy

Ashton Hage - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts - Quasimodo

Haydn Kelley - Fun Home - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Bruce Bechdel

Alex Leeds - Something Rotten - North Fort Myers High School - Nick Bottom

Sarah Rowell - Fun Home - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Helen Bechdel

Janiyah McAllister - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts - Esmerelda

Caswell Shamblin - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Blake School of the Arts - Leaf

Erica Turner - The Addams Family - Alonso High School - Alice Beineke

Outstanding Performer in a Musical

Paige Alter - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts - Logainne

Bo Bailey - Once Upon a Mattress - Harrison School for the Arts - Sir Harry

Chloe Baker - Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Amy

Sydney Beck - The Little Mermaid - Riverview High School - Ariel

Laurelle Bandy - Jekyll and Hyde - Manatee School for the Arts - Lucy

Elaina Brausch - Once Upon a Mattress - Harrison School for the Arts - Princess Winnifred

Chelsea Christopher - The SpongeBob Musical - River Ridge High School - Sandy Cheeks

Wilson Davis - Godspell - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts - Jesus

Isabella Di Norcia- Mamma Mia! - Barron Collier High School - Sophie

Lyric Ingram - The Addams Family - Dunedin High School - Alice Beineke

Landon Libbey - Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School - Frank, Jr.

Cian McCarthy - Sweeney Todd - Shorecrest Preparatory School - Sweeney Todd

Makenna Paul - Once Upon a Mattress - Harrison School for the Arts - Lady Larken

Ellery Pollack - Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Joanne

Gracelyn Ranson - Head Over Heels - Countryside High School - Pamela

Jonray Roman - The Addams Family - Alonso High School - Gomez Addams

Nicholas Salerno - Something Rotten - North Fort Myers High School - Nostradamus

Annie Sardouk - Newsies - Berkeley Preparatory School - Katherine

Bryson Thomas - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts - Frollo

Jake Tottle - 9 to 5 - East Lake High School - Mr. Hart

Sequoia Turner - Godspell - East Lake High School - Judas

Seth Wannemacher - Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Bobby

Siena Worland - Bring It On - Community School of Naples - Campbell

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical

Seaira Anderson - Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Peter

Alexis Bentinganan- Godspell - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts - Ensemble

Elaina Brausch - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts - Florika

Isa Cacciavillani - The SpongeBob Musical - River Ridge High School - Mayor

Bronson Empsall - Jekyll and Hyde - Manatee School for the Arts - Simon

Asia Folsch - Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School - April

Alejandra Gonzalez - Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed - Largo High School - Stark Naked/Grand Pah

Jacob Gorman - Cinderella - Osceola Fundamental High School - Jean-Michel

Emilio Grimaldo - Once Upon a Mattress - Sickles High School - The King

Zarya Hart - High School Musical - Gaither High School - Taylor

Emma Hundley - Shrek the Musical - Bayshore Christian School - Ogress Fiona

Shawna Hopper - The SpongeBob Musical - River Ridge High School - Pearl Crabs

Haydn Kelley - Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Paul

Carli Kosloski - Godspell - East Lake High School - Lindsay

Valentino Martone - The Little Mermaid - Palm Harbor University High School - Grimsby

Lila Mastro - High School Musical - Gulf Coast High School - Taylor McKessie

Hathaway Miller - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Blake School of the Arts - Olive's Mom

Chris Muratti - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Blake School of the Arts - Panch

Hadley Murphy - Bring It On - Community School of Naples - Skylar

Kayla Pawlik - All Shook Up - Plant High School - Lorraine

Wade Pollock - Into the Woods - Steinbrenner High School - Milky White

Madison Rafferty - Cinderella - Osceola Fundamental High School - Madame

Autumn Rain - The Addams Family - Dunedin High School - Grandma Addams

Austin Reed - She Loves Me - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Mr. Maraczek

Chris Reinhardt - Godspell - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts - Ensemble

Sarah Rowell - Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Susan

Emilee Scott - The Little Mermaid - Palm Harbor University High School - Jetsam

Sam Soltis - The Little Mermaid - Palm Harbor University High School - Flotsam

Jade "JT" Thomas - Head Over Heels - Countryside High School - Ensemble

Sophia Vasiloudes - Newsies - Berkeley Preparatory School - Race

Sarah Venable - Head Over Heels - Countryside High School - Gynecia

Caitlin Wheeler - Fun Home - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Joan

Christina Young - Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School - Carol Strong

Outstanding Performer in a Play

Mae Addis - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Harrison School for the Arts - Hermia

Alex Breen - Almost, Maine - Palm Harbor University High School - Dave

Christian Casanova - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Harrison School for the Arts - Nick Bottom

KatieGrace Cassidy - Clue - All Saints Academy - Miss Scarlett

Chelsea Christopher - Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play - River Ridge High School - Jenny

Levi Day - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Harrison School for the Arts - Demetrius

Maddy Diaz - Almost, Maine - Palm Harbor University High School - Rhonda

Chaasad Fearing - Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play - Sam

Hannah Holm - Moon Over Buffalo - Plant City High School - Charlotte Hay

Shawna Hopper - Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play - River Ridge High School - Maria

Jordan Hunter - She Kills Monsters - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts - Chuck

Kyle Jerkins - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Harrison School for the Arts - Oberon

Emily Karagozian - Puffs - Countryside High School - Megan Jones

Carli Kosloski - Clue - East Lake High School - Mrs. Peacock

Carly Kuck -A Midsummer Night's Dream - Alonso High School - Puck

Charlie Lane - Almost, Maine - Palm Harbor University High School - Phil

Isaiah Lizano - Clue - East Lake High School - Wadsworth

Tess Lowke - She Kills Monsters - Plant High School - Agnes Sophia Luna - Puffs - Riverview High School - Narrator

Robert Matson - Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play - River Ridge High School - Matt

Caleb McGuire - Puffs - Countryside High School - Cedric/Mr. Voldy

Za'Naisha McGuire - Brainstorm - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Vera

Liam Moraczewski - Clue - All Saints Academy - Wadsworth

Janell Nunez - Puffs - Countryside High School - The Narrator

Jacob Ost - The Crucible - Newsome High School - Deputy-Governor Danforth

Ariana Owusu - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Harrison School for the Arts - Titania

Kaden Potak - Brainstorm - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Blair

Nathan Poulette - Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play - Gibson

Jose Rodriguez - She Kills Monsters - Plant High School - Chuck

Jadin Sanderson - Moon Over Buffalo - Plant City High School - George Hay

Riley Schwartz - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Harrison School for the Arts - Puck

Austin Stanley - Puffs - Riverview High School - Cedric/Mr. Voldy

Mackenzie Taylor - She Kills Monsters - Plant High School - Tilly

Alexandrea Walton - Brainstorm - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Zoe

Caitlin Wheeler - Brainstorm - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Daphne

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Play

Aiden Finnegan - Puffs - Riverview High School - J. Finch/Ensemble

Kailan Foster - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Harrison School for the Arts - Flute

Kendra Gaige - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Harrison School for the Arts - Snug

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Caroline Carter - She Loves Me - PCCA at Gibbs High School

Hayln Hill - All Shook Up - Plant High School

Dustin Hinzman - Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School

Dustin Hinzman - Fun Home - PCCA at Gibbs High School

Janelle Laux - Something Rotten - North Fort Myers High School

David O'Hara - The SpongeBob Musical - River Ridge High School

Sean Ryan Paris - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts

Sean Ryan Paris - Godspell - Howard W. Blake High School

Jennifer Price - Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School

Audrey Schmidt - Bright Star - Plant City High School

Gabe Saienni - Head Over Heels - Countryside High School

Joe Sniegocki - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts

Ashlie Timberlake - The Little Mermaid - Palm Harbor University High School

Lisa Vorreiter - The Addams Family - Alonso High School

Outstanding Direction of a Play

David O'Hara - Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play - River Ridge High School

Ashlie Timberlake - Almost, Maine - Palm Harbor University High School

Outstanding Musical Direction

Cody Austin and Tess Lowke - All Shook Up - Plant High School

Tyler Campbell & Suzi Lambert - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts

William Coleman - Jekyll and Hyde - Manatee School for the Arts

Dave Gipson - Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School

Christina Koller - Something Rotten - North Fort Myers High School

Brian Panetta & Helen Westerfield - Newsies - Berkeley Preparatory School

Tara Richards Swartzbaugh - A Grand Night for Singing - Alonso High School

Outstanding Choreography

Katie Combs & Keira Combs - The Little Mermaid - Northside Christian School

Mallory Quinn - The SpongeBob Musical - River Ridge High School

Laurel Renfroe - Once Upon a Mattress - Harrison School for the Arts

Robin Dawn Ryan - Something Rotten - North Fort Myers High School

Erica Sample - Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School

Seth Travaglino - Newsies - Berkeley Preparatory School

Outstanding Dancer

Alexa Aldridge - 9 to 5 - East Lake High School

Jacob Andrews - The SpongeBob Musical - River Ridge High School

Ben Avriett - All Shook Up - Plant High School

Caroline Carlan - Sweeney Todd - Shorecrest Preparatory School

Courtney Carter - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts

Ary'ana Davis - Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School

Chasaad Fearing - The SpongeBob Musical - River Ridge High School

Ashley Francis - Mamma Mia! - Barron Collier High School

Naomi Galotto - Bring It On - Community School of Naples

Avery Jones - Mamma Mia! - Barron Collier High School

Ge'Niya Lewter - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts

Alex Minarik - Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School

Cari Murphy - The Addams Family - Alonso High School

Makena Oglesby - The Addams Family - Dunedin High School

Adriana Parodi - Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School

Sofia Pickford - The Addams Family - Alonso High School

Kaeden Quillian - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts

LaVaughn Robinson - The Addams Family - Dunedin High School

Sadie Scardino - Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School

Emilee Scott - The Little Mermaid - Palm Harbor University High School

Sam Soltis - The Little Mermaid - Palm Harbor University High School

Ryan Walsh - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts

Natalie Wynne - A Grand Night for Singing - Alonso High School

Outstanding Orchestra

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts

The Addams Family - Dunedin High School

Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts

The Lightning Thief - Hillsborough High School

Once Upon a Mattress - Harrison School for the Arts

Something Rotten - North Fort Myers High School

The SpongeBob Musical - River Ridge High School

Student Reporter

Sydnie Espro - Northside Christian School

Outstanding Technical Achievement



Outstanding Scenic Design

Berkeley Preparatory School - Newsies - Steve Mitchell

Dunedin High School - The Addams Family - Gabriel O'Reilly

East Lake High School - Clue - Nikki Bonfiglio

Harrison School for the Arts - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Robbin Watts

Howard W. Blake School of the Arts - Godspell - Sean Ryan Paris & Betty-Jane Parks

Manatee School for the Arts - Jekyll and Hyde - Christina Ostner

Osceola Fundamental High School - Cinderella - Lucy Allan

Palm Harbor University High School - The Little Mermaid - Troy Reamsnyder

PCCA at Gibbs High School - Brainstorm - Sofia Serverino-Leth

PCCA at Gibbs High School - Company - Scott Cooper

PCCA at Gibbs High School - Fun Home - Thaddeus Engle

PCCA at Gibbs High School - She Loves Me - Eden Mateo

Plant City High School - Bright Star - Audrey Schmidt

Outstanding Costume Design

All Saints Academy - Beauty and the Beast - Heather Clarke

Alonso High School - The Addams Family - JoJo Castellanos, Liberty Dunkko, Niki Jasperson & Briee Pascual

Alonso High School - A Grand Night for Singing - Sofia Pickford

Countryside High School - Head Over Heels - Emily Karagozian

East Lake High School - Clue - Arista Athanassie & Eva Wingfield

East Lake High School - Godspell - Arista Athanassie & Miah Merenda

Gulf Coast High School - Catch Me If You Can - Rebecca Llorca

Harrison School for the Arts - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Danelle Cauley

Harrison School for the Arts - Once Upon a Mattress - Ceci Ingram

Howard W. Blake School of the Arts - The 25th Annual Putnum County Spelling Bee - Betty-Jane Parks

Land O' Lakes High School - The Addams Family - Sabrina Hydes and Haley Jimenez

Manatee School for the Arts - Jekyll and Hyde - Lisa Sherer

North Fort Myers High School - Something Rotten - Natalie Cobb, Peyton Hanson, Bella Kinsley & Susan Rijavec

Palm Harbor University High School - Almost, Maine - Tatiana DeLeon, Eva Keller & Valentino Martone

PCCA at Gibbs High School - She Loves Me - Kendall Swartz

PCCA at Gibbs High School - Company - Patricia Donnelly

Steinbrenner High School - Into the Woods

Outstanding Hair/Makeup

Alonso High School - The Addams Family - JoJo Castellanos, Liberty Dunkko, Niki Jasperson & Briee Pascual

Gulf Coast High School - Catch me If You Can - Kenya Sitepu

Land O' Lakes High School - The Addams Family - Haley Jimenez

Northside Christian School - The Little Mermaid - Alexa Bermudez, Meaghan Mayo & Emma Smith

Palm Harbor University High School - The Little Mermaid - Allie Enriquez, Emma Maged, Zoe McCooey & Rain Weinstein

Outstanding Lighting Design

Bayshore Christian School - Shrek the Musical - Andre Miller

Berkeley Preparatory School - Newsies - Keith Arsenault

East Lake High School - Godspell - Max McElroy

Howard W. Blake School of the Arts - The 25th Annual Putnum County Spelling Bee - Mike Wood

River Ridge High School - The SpongeBob Musical - Jadyn Alcorn & Bryan Lankston

Riverview High School - The Little Mermaid - Casey Vaughan

Outstanding Sound Design

Harrison School for the Arts - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Alejandro Reinoso

Palm Harbor University High School - Almost, Maine - Leslie Bassous, Mahalia Collingsworth, McKenna Doyle & Savannah Warga

Outstanding Prop Design

Bayshore Christian School - Shrek the Musical - Sarah Lockhart & Sally Tomlin

East Lake High School - 9 to 5 - Katie Horton & Sarah Lofredo

Gulf Coast High School - Catch Me If You Can - Rebecca Llorca

Palm Harbor University High School - The Little Mermaid - Avery Armanious, Summer Bauerle, Natalia Derylo, Allie Enriquez, Lillian Greco & Kayla Mattson

PCCA at Gibbs High School - Brainstorm - Paola Gonzalez

Sickles High School - Radium Girls

Outstanding Stage Management

Jadyn Alcorn - The SpongeBob Musical - River Ridge High School

Elle Baray-Forget & Natalie Pfeiffer - Jekyll and Hyde - Manatee School for the Arts

Harley Brown - Once Upon a Mattress - Harrison School for the Arts

Erika Bruzurall & Dori Dally - Almost, Maine - Palm Harbor University High School

Willow Canfield - She Loves Me - PCCA at Gibbs High School

Grace Caudill - Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School

Evelyn Ciceklic - Head Over Heels - Countryside High School

Skye Csulik - Cinderella - Osceola Fundamental High School

Camila Diaz and Christi Golian - The Addams Family - Alonso High School

Camila Diaz and Jane Winslow - A Grand Night for Singing - Alonso High School

Avalynn Fuchs - The Lightning Thief - Clearwater High School

Gisele Garcia - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Harrison School for the Arts

Lyss Kobel & Erica Turner - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Alonso High School

Faith LeVine - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts

Sarah Lofredo - Clue - East Lake High School

Greene Reaume - Fun Home - PCCA at Gibbs High School

Trinity Santiago - The Lightning Thief - Hillsborough High School

Kaiya Strickland - Bright Star - Plant City High School

Kendall Swartz - Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School

Ava Tirone - The 25th Annual Putnum County Spelling Bee - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts

Special Recognition

All Saints Academy - Collaborative Chemistry - Beauty and the Beast - Hanley Renney & Zoe Steelman

All Saints Academy - Outstanding Lobby Display - Clue

Alonso High School - Collaborative Chemistry - A Grand Night for Singing

Barron Collier High School - Outstanding Dance Captain - Mamma Mia! - Avery Jones

Countryside High School - Outstanding Atmosphere - Puffs

Dunedin High School - Collaborative Chemistry - The Addams Family

Gulf Coast High School - Outstanding Conductor - Catch Me If You Can - Isaac Dorio

Gulf Coast High School - Outstanding Publicity Design - Catch Me If You Can - Emma Upson

Harrison School for the Arts - Outstanding Donkey Head Design - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Paola Santini Harrison School for the Arts - Outstanding Conductor - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Rob Lambert

Hillsborough High School - Collaborative Chemistry - The Lightning Thief - Kaileen Baretto, Lenz Depolis, Darren Joseph

Howard W. Blake School of the Arts - Collaborative Chemistry - Godspell

Howard w. Blake School of the Arts - Outstanding Puppet Design - She Kills Monsters - Betty-Jane Parks

Largo High School - Lainey - Collaborative Chemistry - Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed - Lainey Baker, Sarah Bird & Corinne Milot

Manatee School for the Arts - Outstanding Atmosphere - Jekyll and Hyde

Newsome High School - Outstanding Atmosphere - Catch Me If You Can

Northeast High School - Collaborative Chemistry - Shrek the Musical - Connor McMinn & Jupiter Smith

Northside Christian School - Community Collaboration - The Little Mermaid

Northside Christian School - Outstanding Technical Direction - The Little Mermaid - Dan Cusmano

Palm Harbor University High School - Outstanding Technical Direction - The Little Mermaid - Erika Bruzual & Nick Silvestro

Palm Harbor University High School - Outstanding Publicity Design - The Little Mermaid - Christy Do, Nick Silvestro, Catalina Velasco

PCCA at Gibbs High School - Creative Directorial Concept - Company

PCCA at Gibbs High School - Outstanding Graphic Design - Company - Lauren Martin

Plant High School - Outstanding Student Initiative - All Shook Up

Plant High School - Outstanding Fight Choreographer - She Kills Monsters - Randall Delone Adkison

Plant City High School - Outstanding Fight Choreographer - Moon Over Buffalo - Brianna McVaugh

River Ridge High School - Outstanding Atmosphere - The SpongeBob Musical

River Ridge High School - Outstanding Dance Captain - The SpongeBob Musical - Olivia Carr

River Ridge High School - Outstanding Foley Artist Fish - The SpongeBob Musical - Aimee Sullivan

River Ridge High School - Outstanding Mask Construction - Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play - Qaesm Adbel-Hadi & Lorenzo Santarlasci

Riverview High School - Creative Directorial Concept - The Little Mermaid

Shorecrest Preparatory School - Outstanding Scenic Effect - Sweeney Todd

Steinbrenner High School - Creative Directorial Concept - Into the Woods

Broadway Star of the Future is Sunday, May 22 at 630 PM at Straz Center's Ferguson Hall.