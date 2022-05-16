BWW Feature: BROADWAY STAR OF THE FUTURE at the Straz Center
On Sunday, May 22, two lucky high school students will be awarded and heading to New York’s Jimmy Awards in June
When asked what goes into putting on the Broadway Star of the Future program at the Straz Center, program Manager/Managing Director - Theater, Patel Conservatory, Audrey Siegler, answered in two words:
"A lot."
She's not kidding.
The Straz Center presents this Tony Awards® inspired showcase to honor Tampa Bay area high school theater productions, programs, and students. This event features performances from the 2021-2022 Outstanding Musicals and Best Performer Finalists, celebrating artistic excellence in theater and musical theater. Scholarships will be presented, and Best Performer winners will represent the Straz Center in the 2022 National High School Musical Theatre Awards, The Jimmys®, in New York City.
Reviewing staff have covered eight counties as far as Ft. Myers/Naples to Lakeland to see 41 musicals and 15 plays from 34 different high schools, about 3000 students, from October through April. Applications are opened for high schools to have reviewers attend their performances at the beginning of the school year.
"Anyone can apply, and we also have financial scholarships for schools that maybe can't pay the application fee."
Once a show has been reviewed, the school receives a detailed critique, providing feedback on all production areas, and is advised of special things that stood out to the reviewer. With the analysis is a nomination sheet.
"They're nominated for areas that are outstanding or are unique in the production."
Critiques repeat throughout the entire school year - October through April. At the close of the review period, the team spends hours discussing the shows and the performers and deciding who will be the award recipients for the year.
"This culminates on one final day where we invite all the students who were nominated in a qualifying leading role that is determined by the Jimmy Awards. They have a specific list of shows and roles that are considered leads. We bring them back to the building for a chance for our reviewers to see all of them. From there, we narrow it down to the top ten; then, at the ceremony, we will announce the top two that will be going to the Jimmy Awards."
Broadway Star of the Future is about celebrating highlights from the year, featuring solos by the top-ten best performer finalists. It also features six outstanding musical award recipients who will perform a number from their show. In total, approximately 120 students will participate in the final performance.
"Throughout the evening, we will give out scholarships, and our previous Best Performer winners and Jimmy nominees, Ronald Spoto and Jillian Cossetta will be our hosts of the event. Our past winners pass the torch on to the next group," said Audrey. "The most important part of this program and the reason it exists at the Straz Center is really to serve, support, and celebrate the community. There's so much talent in these high schools, and these people are working so hard to keep the arts strong and alive and build an amazing future in the performing arts. We're about shining a light on all the amazing things happening in these schools. They're worth checking out. Go see their shows. Amazingly talented kids can come from anywhere, and that's what's so important."
Guests will enjoy a red carpet into Ferguson Hall and are encouraged to dress up for this special event.
Award recipients are as follows:
Outstanding Musical Award Recipient
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts
Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School
Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts
Something Rotten - North Fort Myers High School
The SpongeBob Musical - River Ridge High School
Outstanding Play Award Recipient
A Midsummer Night's Dream - Harrison School for the Arts
Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play - River Ridge High School
She Kills Monsters - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts
Best Performer Finalist - "Top 10"
Two of these Best Performer Finalists will be selected Best Performer and attend the Jimmy Awards.
Katae Boswell - Something Rotten - North Fort Myers High School - Bea
Josh Devine - Jekyll and Hyde - Manatee School for the Arts - Jekyll/Hyde
Giselle Gutierrez - Bright Star - Plant City High School - Alice Murphy
Ashton Hage - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts - Quasimodo
Haydn Kelley - Fun Home - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Bruce Bechdel
Alex Leeds - Something Rotten - North Fort Myers High School - Nick Bottom
Sarah Rowell - Fun Home - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Helen Bechdel
Janiyah McAllister - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts - Esmerelda
Caswell Shamblin - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Blake School of the Arts - Leaf
Erica Turner - The Addams Family - Alonso High School - Alice Beineke
Outstanding Performer in a Musical
Paige Alter - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts - Logainne
Bo Bailey - Once Upon a Mattress - Harrison School for the Arts - Sir Harry
Chloe Baker - Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Amy
Sydney Beck - The Little Mermaid - Riverview High School - Ariel
Laurelle Bandy - Jekyll and Hyde - Manatee School for the Arts - Lucy
Elaina Brausch - Once Upon a Mattress - Harrison School for the Arts - Princess Winnifred
Chelsea Christopher - The SpongeBob Musical - River Ridge High School - Sandy Cheeks
Wilson Davis - Godspell - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts - Jesus
Isabella Di Norcia- Mamma Mia! - Barron Collier High School - Sophie
Lyric Ingram - The Addams Family - Dunedin High School - Alice Beineke
Landon Libbey - Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School - Frank, Jr.
Cian McCarthy - Sweeney Todd - Shorecrest Preparatory School - Sweeney Todd
Makenna Paul - Once Upon a Mattress - Harrison School for the Arts - Lady Larken
Ellery Pollack - Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Joanne
Gracelyn Ranson - Head Over Heels - Countryside High School - Pamela
Jonray Roman - The Addams Family - Alonso High School - Gomez Addams
Nicholas Salerno - Something Rotten - North Fort Myers High School - Nostradamus
Annie Sardouk - Newsies - Berkeley Preparatory School - Katherine
Bryson Thomas - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts - Frollo
Jake Tottle - 9 to 5 - East Lake High School - Mr. Hart
Sequoia Turner - Godspell - East Lake High School - Judas
Seth Wannemacher - Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Bobby
Siena Worland - Bring It On - Community School of Naples - Campbell
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical
Seaira Anderson - Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Peter
Alexis Bentinganan- Godspell - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts - Ensemble
Elaina Brausch - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts - Florika
Isa Cacciavillani - The SpongeBob Musical - River Ridge High School - Mayor
Bronson Empsall - Jekyll and Hyde - Manatee School for the Arts - Simon
Asia Folsch - Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School - April
Alejandra Gonzalez - Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed - Largo High School - Stark Naked/Grand Pah
Jacob Gorman - Cinderella - Osceola Fundamental High School - Jean-Michel
Emilio Grimaldo - Once Upon a Mattress - Sickles High School - The King
Zarya Hart - High School Musical - Gaither High School - Taylor
Emma Hundley - Shrek the Musical - Bayshore Christian School - Ogress Fiona
Shawna Hopper - The SpongeBob Musical - River Ridge High School - Pearl Crabs
Haydn Kelley - Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Paul
Carli Kosloski - Godspell - East Lake High School - Lindsay
Valentino Martone - The Little Mermaid - Palm Harbor University High School - Grimsby
Lila Mastro - High School Musical - Gulf Coast High School - Taylor McKessie
Hathaway Miller - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Blake School of the Arts - Olive's Mom
Chris Muratti - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Blake School of the Arts - Panch
Hadley Murphy - Bring It On - Community School of Naples - Skylar
Kayla Pawlik - All Shook Up - Plant High School - Lorraine
Wade Pollock - Into the Woods - Steinbrenner High School - Milky White
Madison Rafferty - Cinderella - Osceola Fundamental High School - Madame
Autumn Rain - The Addams Family - Dunedin High School - Grandma Addams
Austin Reed - She Loves Me - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Mr. Maraczek
Chris Reinhardt - Godspell - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts - Ensemble
Sarah Rowell - Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Susan
Emilee Scott - The Little Mermaid - Palm Harbor University High School - Jetsam
Sam Soltis - The Little Mermaid - Palm Harbor University High School - Flotsam
Jade "JT" Thomas - Head Over Heels - Countryside High School - Ensemble
Sophia Vasiloudes - Newsies - Berkeley Preparatory School - Race
Sarah Venable - Head Over Heels - Countryside High School - Gynecia
Caitlin Wheeler - Fun Home - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Joan
Christina Young - Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School - Carol Strong
Outstanding Performer in a Play
Mae Addis - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Harrison School for the Arts - Hermia
Alex Breen - Almost, Maine - Palm Harbor University High School - Dave
Christian Casanova - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Harrison School for the Arts - Nick Bottom
KatieGrace Cassidy - Clue - All Saints Academy - Miss Scarlett
Chelsea Christopher - Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play - River Ridge High School - Jenny
Levi Day - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Harrison School for the Arts - Demetrius
Maddy Diaz - Almost, Maine - Palm Harbor University High School - Rhonda
Chaasad Fearing - Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play - Sam
Hannah Holm - Moon Over Buffalo - Plant City High School - Charlotte Hay
Shawna Hopper - Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play - River Ridge High School - Maria
Jordan Hunter - She Kills Monsters - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts - Chuck
Kyle Jerkins - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Harrison School for the Arts - Oberon
Emily Karagozian - Puffs - Countryside High School - Megan Jones
Carli Kosloski - Clue - East Lake High School - Mrs. Peacock
Carly Kuck -A Midsummer Night's Dream - Alonso High School - Puck
Charlie Lane - Almost, Maine - Palm Harbor University High School - Phil
Isaiah Lizano - Clue - East Lake High School - Wadsworth
Tess Lowke - She Kills Monsters - Plant High School - Agnes Sophia Luna - Puffs - Riverview High School - Narrator
Robert Matson - Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play - River Ridge High School - Matt
Caleb McGuire - Puffs - Countryside High School - Cedric/Mr. Voldy
Za'Naisha McGuire - Brainstorm - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Vera
Liam Moraczewski - Clue - All Saints Academy - Wadsworth
Janell Nunez - Puffs - Countryside High School - The Narrator
Jacob Ost - The Crucible - Newsome High School - Deputy-Governor Danforth
Ariana Owusu - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Harrison School for the Arts - Titania
Kaden Potak - Brainstorm - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Blair
Nathan Poulette - Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play - Gibson
Jose Rodriguez - She Kills Monsters - Plant High School - Chuck
Jadin Sanderson - Moon Over Buffalo - Plant City High School - George Hay
Riley Schwartz - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Harrison School for the Arts - Puck
Austin Stanley - Puffs - Riverview High School - Cedric/Mr. Voldy
Mackenzie Taylor - She Kills Monsters - Plant High School - Tilly
Alexandrea Walton - Brainstorm - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Zoe
Caitlin Wheeler - Brainstorm - PCCA at Gibbs High School - Daphne
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Play
Aiden Finnegan - Puffs - Riverview High School - J. Finch/Ensemble
Kailan Foster - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Harrison School for the Arts - Flute
Kendra Gaige - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Harrison School for the Arts - Snug
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
Caroline Carter - She Loves Me - PCCA at Gibbs High School
Hayln Hill - All Shook Up - Plant High School
Dustin Hinzman - Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School
Dustin Hinzman - Fun Home - PCCA at Gibbs High School
Janelle Laux - Something Rotten - North Fort Myers High School
David O'Hara - The SpongeBob Musical - River Ridge High School
Sean Ryan Paris - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts
Sean Ryan Paris - Godspell - Howard W. Blake High School
Jennifer Price - Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School
Audrey Schmidt - Bright Star - Plant City High School
Gabe Saienni - Head Over Heels - Countryside High School
Joe Sniegocki - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts
Ashlie Timberlake - The Little Mermaid - Palm Harbor University High School
Lisa Vorreiter - The Addams Family - Alonso High School
Outstanding Direction of a Play
David O'Hara - Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play - River Ridge High School
Ashlie Timberlake - Almost, Maine - Palm Harbor University High School
Outstanding Musical Direction
Cody Austin and Tess Lowke - All Shook Up - Plant High School
Tyler Campbell & Suzi Lambert - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts
William Coleman - Jekyll and Hyde - Manatee School for the Arts
Dave Gipson - Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School
Christina Koller - Something Rotten - North Fort Myers High School
Brian Panetta & Helen Westerfield - Newsies - Berkeley Preparatory School
Tara Richards Swartzbaugh - A Grand Night for Singing - Alonso High School
Outstanding Choreography
Katie Combs & Keira Combs - The Little Mermaid - Northside Christian School
Mallory Quinn - The SpongeBob Musical - River Ridge High School
Laurel Renfroe - Once Upon a Mattress - Harrison School for the Arts
Robin Dawn Ryan - Something Rotten - North Fort Myers High School
Erica Sample - Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School
Seth Travaglino - Newsies - Berkeley Preparatory School
Outstanding Dancer
Alexa Aldridge - 9 to 5 - East Lake High School
Jacob Andrews - The SpongeBob Musical - River Ridge High School
Ben Avriett - All Shook Up - Plant High School
Caroline Carlan - Sweeney Todd - Shorecrest Preparatory School
Courtney Carter - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts
Ary'ana Davis - Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School
Chasaad Fearing - The SpongeBob Musical - River Ridge High School
Ashley Francis - Mamma Mia! - Barron Collier High School
Naomi Galotto - Bring It On - Community School of Naples
Avery Jones - Mamma Mia! - Barron Collier High School
Ge'Niya Lewter - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts
Alex Minarik - Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School
Cari Murphy - The Addams Family - Alonso High School
Makena Oglesby - The Addams Family - Dunedin High School
Adriana Parodi - Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School
Sofia Pickford - The Addams Family - Alonso High School
Kaeden Quillian - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts
LaVaughn Robinson - The Addams Family - Dunedin High School
Sadie Scardino - Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School
Emilee Scott - The Little Mermaid - Palm Harbor University High School
Sam Soltis - The Little Mermaid - Palm Harbor University High School
Ryan Walsh - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts
Natalie Wynne - A Grand Night for Singing - Alonso High School
Outstanding Orchestra
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts
The Addams Family - Dunedin High School
Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts
The Lightning Thief - Hillsborough High School
Once Upon a Mattress - Harrison School for the Arts
Something Rotten - North Fort Myers High School
The SpongeBob Musical - River Ridge High School
Student Reporter
Sydnie Espro - Northside Christian School
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Outstanding Scenic Design
Berkeley Preparatory School - Newsies - Steve Mitchell
Dunedin High School - The Addams Family - Gabriel O'Reilly
East Lake High School - Clue - Nikki Bonfiglio
Harrison School for the Arts - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Robbin Watts
Howard W. Blake School of the Arts - Godspell - Sean Ryan Paris & Betty-Jane Parks
Manatee School for the Arts - Jekyll and Hyde - Christina Ostner
Osceola Fundamental High School - Cinderella - Lucy Allan
Palm Harbor University High School - The Little Mermaid - Troy Reamsnyder
PCCA at Gibbs High School - Brainstorm - Sofia Serverino-Leth
PCCA at Gibbs High School - Company - Scott Cooper
PCCA at Gibbs High School - Fun Home - Thaddeus Engle
PCCA at Gibbs High School - She Loves Me - Eden Mateo
Plant City High School - Bright Star - Audrey Schmidt
Outstanding Costume Design
All Saints Academy - Beauty and the Beast - Heather Clarke
Alonso High School - The Addams Family - JoJo Castellanos, Liberty Dunkko, Niki Jasperson & Briee Pascual
Alonso High School - A Grand Night for Singing - Sofia Pickford
Countryside High School - Head Over Heels - Emily Karagozian
East Lake High School - Clue - Arista Athanassie & Eva Wingfield
East Lake High School - Godspell - Arista Athanassie & Miah Merenda
Gulf Coast High School - Catch Me If You Can - Rebecca Llorca
Harrison School for the Arts - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Danelle Cauley
Harrison School for the Arts - Once Upon a Mattress - Ceci Ingram
Howard W. Blake School of the Arts - The 25th Annual Putnum County Spelling Bee - Betty-Jane Parks
Land O' Lakes High School - The Addams Family - Sabrina Hydes and Haley Jimenez
Manatee School for the Arts - Jekyll and Hyde - Lisa Sherer
North Fort Myers High School - Something Rotten - Natalie Cobb, Peyton Hanson, Bella Kinsley & Susan Rijavec
Palm Harbor University High School - Almost, Maine - Tatiana DeLeon, Eva Keller & Valentino Martone
PCCA at Gibbs High School - She Loves Me - Kendall Swartz
PCCA at Gibbs High School - Company - Patricia Donnelly
Steinbrenner High School - Into the Woods
Outstanding Hair/Makeup
Alonso High School - The Addams Family - JoJo Castellanos, Liberty Dunkko, Niki Jasperson & Briee Pascual
Gulf Coast High School - Catch me If You Can - Kenya Sitepu
Land O' Lakes High School - The Addams Family - Haley Jimenez
Northside Christian School - The Little Mermaid - Alexa Bermudez, Meaghan Mayo & Emma Smith
Palm Harbor University High School - The Little Mermaid - Allie Enriquez, Emma Maged, Zoe McCooey & Rain Weinstein
Outstanding Lighting Design
Bayshore Christian School - Shrek the Musical - Andre Miller
Berkeley Preparatory School - Newsies - Keith Arsenault
East Lake High School - Godspell - Max McElroy
Howard W. Blake School of the Arts - The 25th Annual Putnum County Spelling Bee - Mike Wood
River Ridge High School - The SpongeBob Musical - Jadyn Alcorn & Bryan Lankston
Riverview High School - The Little Mermaid - Casey Vaughan
Outstanding Sound Design
Harrison School for the Arts - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Alejandro Reinoso
Palm Harbor University High School - Almost, Maine - Leslie Bassous, Mahalia Collingsworth, McKenna Doyle & Savannah Warga
Outstanding Prop Design
Bayshore Christian School - Shrek the Musical - Sarah Lockhart & Sally Tomlin
East Lake High School - 9 to 5 - Katie Horton & Sarah Lofredo
Gulf Coast High School - Catch Me If You Can - Rebecca Llorca
Palm Harbor University High School - The Little Mermaid - Avery Armanious, Summer Bauerle, Natalia Derylo, Allie Enriquez, Lillian Greco & Kayla Mattson
PCCA at Gibbs High School - Brainstorm - Paola Gonzalez
Sickles High School - Radium Girls
Outstanding Stage Management
Jadyn Alcorn - The SpongeBob Musical - River Ridge High School
Elle Baray-Forget & Natalie Pfeiffer - Jekyll and Hyde - Manatee School for the Arts
Harley Brown - Once Upon a Mattress - Harrison School for the Arts
Erika Bruzurall & Dori Dally - Almost, Maine - Palm Harbor University High School
Willow Canfield - She Loves Me - PCCA at Gibbs High School
Grace Caudill - Catch Me If You Can - Gulf Coast High School
Evelyn Ciceklic - Head Over Heels - Countryside High School
Skye Csulik - Cinderella - Osceola Fundamental High School
Camila Diaz and Christi Golian - The Addams Family - Alonso High School
Camila Diaz and Jane Winslow - A Grand Night for Singing - Alonso High School
Avalynn Fuchs - The Lightning Thief - Clearwater High School
Gisele Garcia - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Harrison School for the Arts
Lyss Kobel & Erica Turner - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Alonso High School
Faith LeVine - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Harrison School for the Arts
Sarah Lofredo - Clue - East Lake High School
Greene Reaume - Fun Home - PCCA at Gibbs High School
Trinity Santiago - The Lightning Thief - Hillsborough High School
Kaiya Strickland - Bright Star - Plant City High School
Kendall Swartz - Company - PCCA at Gibbs High School
Ava Tirone - The 25th Annual Putnum County Spelling Bee - Howard W. Blake School of the Arts
Special Recognition
All Saints Academy - Collaborative Chemistry - Beauty and the Beast - Hanley Renney & Zoe Steelman
All Saints Academy - Outstanding Lobby Display - Clue
Alonso High School - Collaborative Chemistry - A Grand Night for Singing
Barron Collier High School - Outstanding Dance Captain - Mamma Mia! - Avery Jones
Countryside High School - Outstanding Atmosphere - Puffs
Dunedin High School - Collaborative Chemistry - The Addams Family
Gulf Coast High School - Outstanding Conductor - Catch Me If You Can - Isaac Dorio
Gulf Coast High School - Outstanding Publicity Design - Catch Me If You Can - Emma Upson
Harrison School for the Arts - Outstanding Donkey Head Design - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Paola Santini Harrison School for the Arts - Outstanding Conductor - The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Rob Lambert
Hillsborough High School - Collaborative Chemistry - The Lightning Thief - Kaileen Baretto, Lenz Depolis, Darren Joseph
Howard W. Blake School of the Arts - Collaborative Chemistry - Godspell
Howard w. Blake School of the Arts - Outstanding Puppet Design - She Kills Monsters - Betty-Jane Parks
Largo High School - Lainey - Collaborative Chemistry - Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed - Lainey Baker, Sarah Bird & Corinne Milot
Manatee School for the Arts - Outstanding Atmosphere - Jekyll and Hyde
Newsome High School - Outstanding Atmosphere - Catch Me If You Can
Northeast High School - Collaborative Chemistry - Shrek the Musical - Connor McMinn & Jupiter Smith
Northside Christian School - Community Collaboration - The Little Mermaid
Northside Christian School - Outstanding Technical Direction - The Little Mermaid - Dan Cusmano
Palm Harbor University High School - Outstanding Technical Direction - The Little Mermaid - Erika Bruzual & Nick Silvestro
Palm Harbor University High School - Outstanding Publicity Design - The Little Mermaid - Christy Do, Nick Silvestro, Catalina Velasco
PCCA at Gibbs High School - Creative Directorial Concept - Company
PCCA at Gibbs High School - Outstanding Graphic Design - Company - Lauren Martin
Plant High School - Outstanding Student Initiative - All Shook Up
Plant High School - Outstanding Fight Choreographer - She Kills Monsters - Randall Delone Adkison
Plant City High School - Outstanding Fight Choreographer - Moon Over Buffalo - Brianna McVaugh
River Ridge High School - Outstanding Atmosphere - The SpongeBob Musical
River Ridge High School - Outstanding Dance Captain - The SpongeBob Musical - Olivia Carr
River Ridge High School - Outstanding Foley Artist Fish - The SpongeBob Musical - Aimee Sullivan
River Ridge High School - Outstanding Mask Construction - Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play - Qaesm Adbel-Hadi & Lorenzo Santarlasci
Riverview High School - Creative Directorial Concept - The Little Mermaid
Shorecrest Preparatory School - Outstanding Scenic Effect - Sweeney Todd
Steinbrenner High School - Creative Directorial Concept - Into the Woods
Broadway Star of the Future is Sunday, May 22 at 630 PM at Straz Center's Ferguson Hall.