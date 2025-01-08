American Stage To Present THIS GIRL LAUGHS, THIS GIRL CRIES, THIS GIRL DOES NOTHING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing runs from January 22 - February 9 at American Stage.

This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing is a contemporary fairytale in more ways than one. In a genre that often confines women to predetermined roles, American Stage’s latest production breaks barriers, presenting a fresh perspective on femininity and empowerment.

It’s also got a killer playlist.

Chappell Roan's “HOT TO GO!” and Donna Lewis' “I Love You Always Forever” are just a few of the songs that Producing Artistic Director Helen R. Murray will weave into Finegan Kruckemeyer’s story about sisterhood, adventure, and the courage to chart one’s own course in life.

This Girl follows three sisters left to navigate the world alone after they’re abandoned by their father, each forging her own unique path. As the years unfold, the sisters transform themselves and the people around them, learning new lessons and perspectives along the way. Those lessons and perspectives will be shared with Pinellas County Public School students during special student matinees, made possible by the generous support of The Margaret E. Dickins Family Foundation.

The story was crafted by Kruckemeyer to captivate young audiences, though – as Murray points out – its themes may resonate with theatregoers of all ages.

“Here's a story where we get to see three young girls who grow up to be young women who find their own path, on their own, on their own volition; it's all their choice as they move ahead. For all those reasons, I really fell in love with it,” says Murray, who returns to direct after kicking off the season with the Johnny Cash jukebox musical, Ring of Fire.

As each character faces their own challenges, Murray hopes audiences will be challenged to imagine a world where the barriers that women traditionally face in society don't exist.

“There’s never a question of asking permission, because it simply is,” she adds.

Tickets can be purchased at americanstage.org.

