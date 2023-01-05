Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards

The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!

Jan. 05, 2023  

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Sarah Wildes Arnett - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre

Runners-Up: Michael Fatica - NEWSIES - FSU Fallon Theater Taavon Gamble - SISTER ACT - Peach State Summer Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Christina Johnson - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Peach State Summer Theatre

Runners-Up: Sidney Barmoha - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions Sydney Martin - MEN ON BOATS - Florida State University

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Hank Rion - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre

Runners-Up: Hank Rion - CINDERELLA - Peach State Musical Theatre, Joey Phelps and Rheanne Walton - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Michael Fatica - NEWSIES - FSU Fallon Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Danielle Wirsansky - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions

Runners-Up: Alison Quinn - CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Lauren Herod - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatre Tallahassee, Gary Brame - KILLER JOE - Palaver Tree Theater

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Peach State Summer Theatre

Runners-Up: SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions, CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, NEWSIES - FSU School of Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Elie Siegel - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre

Runners-Up: Kennedy Perry - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Amelia Cooper - HEATHERS - New Stage Theatreworks, Todd Randall - ALMOST, MAINE - Monticello Opera House

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: David Springfield - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre

Runners-Up: David Springfield - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Peach State Summer Theatre Joey Phelps and Rheanne Walton - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions

Best Musical

Winner: SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre

Runners-Up: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Peach State Summer Theatre, THE CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, NEWSIES - FSU School of Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions

Runners-Up: DEAD MANS GAME - White Mouse Theatre Productions, THE CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, A MAN IN THEIR EYES - White Mouse Theatre Productions

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Shane Frampton - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre

Runners-Up: Rachel Gubow - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre, Emma Wasserman - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Rebekah Tyson - SISTER ACT - Peach State Summer Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Samaya Perez - CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions

Runners-Up: Katie Hewitt - DEAD MANS GAME - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Hailey Knight - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Daniel Gray - DEATHTRAP - Theatre Tallahassee

Best Play

Winner: SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions

Runners-Up: CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, KILLER JOE - Palaver Tree Theater, DEAD MANS GAME - White Mouse Theatre Productions

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Kennedy Perry - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions

Runners-Up: Zach Cramer - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre Zach Cramer - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Peach State Summer Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Shane Frampton - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre

Runners-Up: Amanda Lee - NEWSIES - FSU Fallon Theater, Trinity Iwicki - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Carol Mikkelson - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Katie Hewitt - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions

Runners-Up: Samantha Mitchell - CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Melissa Findley - DEATHTRAP - Theatre Tallahassee, Rachel Laufer - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Peach State Summer Theatre

Runners-Up: New Stage Theatreworks, Monticello Opera House, Palaver Tree Theater

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Tallahassee? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Related Stories
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Comes to Theatre Tallahassee Next Summer Photo
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Comes to Theatre Tallahassee Next Summer
The Play That Goes Wrong comes to Theatre Tallahassee next summer. Performances run June 8 – 25, 2023. The play is written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards; Peach State Summe Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards; Peach State Summer Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
TICK, TICK...BOOM! Comes to Theatre Tallahassee in April 2023 Photo
TICK, TICK...BOOM! Comes to Theatre Tallahassee in April 2023
tick, tick … BOOM! comes to Theatre Tallahassee next year. Performances run April 21 – May 7, 2023.
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards; Peach State Summer The Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards; Peach State Summer Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

From This Author - BWW Awards


Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards
January 4, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
January 4, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Last Day To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards WorldwideLast Day To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
December 30, 2022

Voting ends tomorrow for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide! This is your final chance to make your voice heard about theatre across the globe for the 2021/2022 season. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway AwardsFinal Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
December 27, 2022

The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Latest Standings Released For The For 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret AwardsLatest Standings Released For The For 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
December 27, 2022

The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
share