Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Sarah Wildes Arnett - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre



Runners-Up: Michael Fatica - NEWSIES - FSU Fallon Theater Taavon Gamble - SISTER ACT - Peach State Summer Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Christina Johnson - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Peach State Summer Theatre



Runners-Up: Sidney Barmoha - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions Sydney Martin - MEN ON BOATS - Florida State University

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Hank Rion - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre



Runners-Up: Hank Rion - CINDERELLA - Peach State Musical Theatre, Joey Phelps and Rheanne Walton - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Michael Fatica - NEWSIES - FSU Fallon Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Danielle Wirsansky - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions



Runners-Up: Alison Quinn - CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Lauren Herod - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatre Tallahassee, Gary Brame - KILLER JOE - Palaver Tree Theater

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Peach State Summer Theatre



Runners-Up: SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions, CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, NEWSIES - FSU School of Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Elie Siegel - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre



Runners-Up: Kennedy Perry - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Amelia Cooper - HEATHERS - New Stage Theatreworks, Todd Randall - ALMOST, MAINE - Monticello Opera House

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: David Springfield - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre



Runners-Up: David Springfield - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Peach State Summer Theatre Joey Phelps and Rheanne Walton - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions

Best Musical

Winner: SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre



Runners-Up: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Peach State Summer Theatre, THE CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, NEWSIES - FSU School of Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions



Runners-Up: DEAD MANS GAME - White Mouse Theatre Productions, THE CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, A MAN IN THEIR EYES - White Mouse Theatre Productions

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Shane Frampton - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre



Runners-Up: Rachel Gubow - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre, Emma Wasserman - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Rebekah Tyson - SISTER ACT - Peach State Summer Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Samaya Perez - CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions



Runners-Up: Katie Hewitt - DEAD MANS GAME - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Hailey Knight - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Daniel Gray - DEATHTRAP - Theatre Tallahassee

Best Play

Winner: SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions



Runners-Up: CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, KILLER JOE - Palaver Tree Theater, DEAD MANS GAME - White Mouse Theatre Productions

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Kennedy Perry - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions



Runners-Up: Zach Cramer - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre Zach Cramer - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Peach State Summer Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Shane Frampton - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre



Runners-Up: Amanda Lee - NEWSIES - FSU Fallon Theater, Trinity Iwicki - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Carol Mikkelson - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Katie Hewitt - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions



Runners-Up: Samantha Mitchell - CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Melissa Findley - DEATHTRAP - Theatre Tallahassee, Rachel Laufer - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Peach State Summer Theatre



Runners-Up: New Stage Theatreworks, Monticello Opera House, Palaver Tree Theater