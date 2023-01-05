Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Sarah Wildes Arnett - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre
Runners-Up: Michael Fatica - NEWSIES - FSU Fallon Theater Taavon Gamble - SISTER ACT - Peach State Summer Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Christina Johnson - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Peach State Summer Theatre
Runners-Up: Sidney Barmoha - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions Sydney Martin - MEN ON BOATS - Florida State University
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Hank Rion - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre
Runners-Up: Hank Rion - CINDERELLA - Peach State Musical Theatre, Joey Phelps and Rheanne Walton - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Michael Fatica - NEWSIES - FSU Fallon Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Danielle Wirsansky - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions
Runners-Up: Alison Quinn - CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Lauren Herod - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatre Tallahassee, Gary Brame - KILLER JOE - Palaver Tree Theater
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Peach State Summer Theatre
Runners-Up: SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions, CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, NEWSIES - FSU School of Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Elie Siegel - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre
Runners-Up: Kennedy Perry - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Amelia Cooper - HEATHERS - New Stage Theatreworks, Todd Randall - ALMOST, MAINE - Monticello Opera House
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: David Springfield - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre
Runners-Up: David Springfield - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Peach State Summer Theatre Joey Phelps and Rheanne Walton - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions
Best Musical
Winner: SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre
Runners-Up: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Peach State Summer Theatre, THE CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, NEWSIES - FSU School of Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions
Runners-Up: DEAD MANS GAME - White Mouse Theatre Productions, THE CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, A MAN IN THEIR EYES - White Mouse Theatre Productions
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Shane Frampton - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre
Runners-Up: Rachel Gubow - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre, Emma Wasserman - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Rebekah Tyson - SISTER ACT - Peach State Summer Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Samaya Perez - CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions
Runners-Up: Katie Hewitt - DEAD MANS GAME - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Hailey Knight - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Daniel Gray - DEATHTRAP - Theatre Tallahassee
Best Play
Winner: SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions
Runners-Up: CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, KILLER JOE - Palaver Tree Theater, DEAD MANS GAME - White Mouse Theatre Productions
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Kennedy Perry - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions
Runners-Up: Zach Cramer - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre Zach Cramer - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Peach State Summer Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Shane Frampton - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre
Runners-Up: Amanda Lee - NEWSIES - FSU Fallon Theater, Trinity Iwicki - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Carol Mikkelson - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Katie Hewitt - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions
Runners-Up: Samantha Mitchell - CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions, Melissa Findley - DEATHTRAP - Theatre Tallahassee, Rachel Laufer - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Peach State Summer Theatre
Runners-Up: New Stage Theatreworks, Monticello Opera House, Palaver Tree Theater
