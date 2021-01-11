TheatreZone Presents AT THE MOVIES

TheatreZone, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 professional theatre in its 16th season of performances in-residence at the G&L Theatre on the Community School of Naples campus, will present "At The Movies" February 4-14 as the third event of its Season 2020-21 Showstopper Series. At The Movies will be held at 7:30p.m. on February 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, and 14; and at 2:00p.m. on February 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2021.

"We are so happy to be offering live performances for our audiences this season, and we have taken innovative measures to keep our patrons, performers and staff safe," said Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni.

TheatreZone's reimagined 2020-21 season is highlighted by the Showstopper Series. Generously sponsored by FineMark National Bank & Trust, Garage Doors of Naples, Stock Development and steadfast TheatreZone supporters Susan Owens and Linda Walsh, the Showstopper Series includes five 75-minute, themed concert-style events with professional live music and choreography.

At The Movies is a trip through the many hit songs from favorite movies throughout history. This event will include hit songs such as "The Way We Were" from the movie starring Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford, "Moon River" from Breakfast at Tiffany's, and "Arthur's Theme" from Arthur, disco hits from Saturday Night Fever, and many more.

The cast of At The Movies includes Sarah Cammerata, Steve Geyer, Brent Kuenning, Chris Lewis, Brooke Rosenbluthe, and Whitney Winfield (star of Tonya & Nancy: The Rock Opera).

The Showstopper Series also includes Those Were the Days (March 4-14, 2021); and The Best of Bacharach (April 15-25, 2021).

On February 8, 2021 at 7:30 p.m., TheatreZone will present Larry Alexander-Sinatra...my way as part of its 2020-21 Concert Series, generously sponsored by Tamiami Ford, Hyundai and Genesis. Larry Alexander-Sinatra...my way will feature a one-of-a-kind performance by Larry Alexander, backed by his professional trio, celebrating the unparalleled career of Ole' Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra.

In order to safely resume indoor live performances, TheatreZone instituted stringent protocols for all areas of operations. These guidelines, which are available on TheatreZone's website, provide specific line-item mandates for all areas, from stage doors, back of house, restrooms, common areas, dressing rooms, hair and make-up, to front of house (including the box office, ushers and volunteers).

For example, audiences are limited to a maximum of 108 patrons per performance, and masks are mandatory throughout the duration of each performance. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to show time and there are no intermissions, which aids in social distancing by reducing foot traffic. In the theatre, air conditioning units are equipped with hospital-grade filters and increased fresh air intake to aid in circulation and sanitation.

Showstopper Series performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., with 2:00 p.m. matinees on weekends. Tickets range from $50-65 with premium seats available at $85.

For more information, call the box office, 888-966-3352 x1, visit http://www.theatre.zone or email info@theatre.zone.