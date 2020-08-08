Leon CARES Local Human Services Assistance Grant Program Launched

The program dedicates $2 million in funding to human services nonprofit organizations who suffered due to COVID-19.

COCA/Tallahassee Arts has launched The Leon CARES Local Human Services Assistance Grant Program.

The program dedicates $2 million in funding to human services nonprofit organizations for unanticipated programmatic and operational expenses incurred due to COVID-19. Available funding will provide up to $20,000 of one-time assistance to nonprofit organizations that provide or intend to provide human service in Leon County in response to COVID-19.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be a 501c3 organization registered with the State of Florida and provide direct human services to Leon County residents.

Is a nonprofit organization serving individuals in Leon County, however they are not from Leon County (i.e. college students) would they be eligible to apply? Yes, however, college students must reside in Leon County. Additionally, the nonprofit organization must ensure that the universities and colleges in Leon County are not providing similar resources to students in response to COVID-19.

If a nonprofit organization received LEAN funding through the Office of Economic Vitality would they be eligible to apply? Yes, however, an organization cannot request reimbursement for expenses that were previously supported with LEAN grant funds.

Can a nonprofit organization that is not a 501c3, however, has a fiscal agent, be eligible to apply? No, only 501c3 organization registered with the State of Florida and provide or will provide direct human services to Leon County residents are eligible to apply.

If a nonprofit organization has not traditionally operated as a human service organization, however, due to COVID-19 identified a gap in services and has the capacity to meet the need; are they eligible? Yes, your organization would be eligible to apply if all other criterion outlined above is met. In the application, your organization would need to specifically outline the gap in services/need being addressed related to COVID-19 and show collaboration where possible to avoid duplication of services.

Application Open/Close Period

The goal is to launch Monday, August 17, 2020, for a two-week window period. Additionally, applications will be reviewed as they come in.

Learn more here.

