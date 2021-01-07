ETA Presents: Diversity Town Hall, presented by Southern Shakespeare Company at Online/Virtual Space. This is a conversation on Black representation in Tallahassee Theatre.

The talk takes place on Thursday, January 21st at 7pm on Zoom.

Presented by Essential Theatrical Associates and hosted by Southern Shakespeare Company, this Town Hall is intended to begin a conversation on black representation in the Tallahassee theatre community.

Panelists include:

- Dr. Antonio C. Cuyler, program director and associate professor at FSU, and author of Access, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Insights From the Careers of Executive Opera Managers of Color in the U. S.

- Kathleen Spehar, Executive Director of the Tallahassee Council on Culture & Arts

- Kristen M. Neander, Florida Thespians Chair and One Act Coordinator, Director of Theatre at Citrus High School

To register to attend this Town Hall, visit the following link:

https://southernshakespearefestival.dm.networkforgood.com