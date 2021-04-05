Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Pensacola Presents SNOW WHITE

Performances will run April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2021.

Apr. 5, 2021  

Ballet Pensacola Presents SNOW WHITE

Ballet Pensacola has announced its production of Snow White, the Ballet. Performances will run April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2021.

Who's the 'fairest of them all?' Find out as Ballet Pensacola concludes its 2020-2021 Season with Snow White. It is a treasured fairy tale of a jealous Queen, a fair maiden, a handsome prince, and a heroic handful of dwarfs.

Snow White is just over an hour long and a fully-staged ballet, featuring the Ballet Pensacola Company and Academy. It is a perfect introduction to dance, even for the youngest members of your family.

To purchase tickets visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=121360 or call the Pensacola Little Theater Box Office (850)432-2042


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Megan Sikora
Megan Sikora
Courtney Mack
Courtney Mack
Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott

Related Articles View More Tallahassee Stories
Ballet Pensacola Presents SNOW WHITE Photo

Ballet Pensacola Presents SNOW WHITE

Tallahassee Ballet Presents DANCING IN THE STREETS Photo

Tallahassee Ballet Presents DANCING IN THE STREETS

The Winter Park Playhouse Presents Neil Diamond Tribute, April 1 Photo

The Winter Park Playhouse Presents Neil Diamond Tribute, April 1

Thomasville Center for the Arts Presents THE FAIRYTALES OF GRIMM Photo

Thomasville Center for the Arts Presents THE FAIRYTALES OF GRIMM


More Hot Stories For You

  • Chris Young Added To After Hours Concert Series At The Meadow Event Park
  • MARY POPPINS, JR., JUNIE B JONES and More Announced for Virginia Children's Theatre Upcoming Season
  • Danette Crawford Launches Weekly Talker With Co-Executive Producer Clifton Davis
  • Virginia Stage Company To Stream Marin House Theatre And Roundhouse Theatre's Co-Production Of THE CATASTROPHIST