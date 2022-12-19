12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards; Peach State Summer Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Standings - 12/19/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah Wildes Arnett - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 40%

Taavon Gamble - SISTER ACT - Peach State Summer Theatre 31%

Michael Fatica - NEWSIES - FSU Fallon Theater 29%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christina Johnson - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Peach State Summer Theatre 58%

Sidney Barmoha - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 25%

Sydney Martin - MEN ON BOATS - Florida State University 18%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Hank Rion - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 25%

Hank Rion - CINDERELLA - Peach State Musical Theatre 23%

Joey Phelps and Rheanne Walton - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 14%

Taavon Gamble - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Peach State Summer Theatre 13%

Michael Fatica - NEWSIES - FSU Fallon Theatre 10%

Naomi Rose Mock - SHE LOVES ME - Faith Presbyterian 10%

Robert Stuart - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leon High 5%



Best Direction Of A Play

Danielle Wirsansky - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 27%

Alison Quinn - CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 22%

Lauren Herod - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatre Tallahassee 17%

Gary Brame - KILLER JOE - Palaver Tree Theater 12%

Thomas Hart - DEAD MANS GAME - White Mouse Theatre Productions 11%

Ethan Morrison - A MAN IN THEIR EYES - White Mouse Theatre Productions 7%

Gary Brame - THE ZOO STORY - Palaver Tree Theater 3%



Best Ensemble Performance

AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Peach State Summer Theatre 44%

SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 15%

CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 9%

HEATHERS - New Stage Theatreworks 7%

NEWSIES - FSU School of Theatre 7%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - FSU School of Theatre 6%

KILLER JOE - Palaver Tree Theater 6%

FOREVER PLAID - Stage 11 4%

ALMOST, MAINE - Monticello Opera House 2%

THE ZOO STORY - Palaver Tree Theater 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Elie Siegel - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre 48%

Kennedy Perry - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 34%

Amelia Cooper - HEATHERS - New Stage Theatreworks 12%

Todd Randall - ALMOST, MAINE - Monticello Opera House 6%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Springfield - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre 39%

David Springfield - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Peach State Summer Theatre 37%

Joey Phelps and Rheanne Walton - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 24%



Best Musical

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 35%

AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Peach State Summer Theatre 19%

NEWSIES - FSU School of Theatre 14%

THE CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 13%

HEATHERS - New Stage Theatreworks 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leon High 5%

SHE LOVES ME - Faith Presbyterian 5%

FOREVER PLAID - Stage 11 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 36%

DEAD MANS GAME - White Mouse Theatre Productions 25%

THE CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 21%

A MAN IN THEIR EYES - White Mouse Theatre Productions 19%



Best Performer In A Musical

Rachel Gubow - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre 18%

Shane Frampton - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre 16%

Rebekah Tyson - SISTER ACT - Peach State Summer Theatre 12%

Emma Wasserman - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 12%

Jaymyria Etienne - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN - Peach State Summer Theatre 9%

Justin E. Parker - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Peach State Summer Theatre 6%

Brady Foley - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - FSU School of theatre 6%

Makaira Fisk - HEATHERS - New Stage Theatreworks 6%

Jessie Roddy - NEWSIES - FSU Fallon Theater 4%

Keen Williams - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leon High 3%

Mallory Greisl - MATILDA - Quincy Music Theatre 3%

Cecilia Malley - SHE LOVES ME - Faith Presbyterian 3%

Jermaine Edwards - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leon High 2%

Noah Ruis - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leon High 0



Best Performer In A Play

Samaya Perez - CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 20%

Daniel Gray - DEATHTRAP - Theatre Tallahassee 18%

Katie Hewitt - DEAD MANS GAME - White Mouse Theatre Productions 17%

Hailey Knight - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 15%

Jordan Marcum - THE SCARLET LETTER - Monticello Opera House 13%

Monty Zuckerbraun - A MAN IN THEIR EYES - White Mouse Theatre Productions 7%

Caleb Goodman - THE ZOO STORY - Palaver Tree Theater 5%

Aiko Austin - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Monticello Opera House 5%



Best Play

SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 33%

KILLER JOE - Palaver Tree Theater 26%

CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 20%

DEAD MANS GAME - White Mouse Theatre Productions 12%

A MAN IN THEIR EYES - White Mouse Theatre Productions 9%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kennedy Perry - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 34%

Zach Cramer - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Peach State Summer Theatre 33%

Zach Cramer - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 33%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Shane Frampton - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 16%

Amanda Lee - NEWSIES - FSU Fallon Theater 10%

Carol Mikkelson - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 10%

Trinity Iwicki - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 8%

Jackie Ostick - SISTER ACT - Peach State Summer Theatre 8%

Christian Paris - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre 7%

Yasir Muhammad - SISTER ACT - Peach State Summer Theatre 7%

Henry Thrasher - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 6%

Anah Merifield - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 5%

Anthony Ortiz - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leon High 5%

David Nacio - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre 4%

Robert Stuart - MATILDA - Quincy Music Theatre 4%

Sydney Archibald - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre 3%

Faith Verbsky - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 3%

Patrick Vaughan - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Quincy Music Theatre 2%

Hannah Marie Hill - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 1%

