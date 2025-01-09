Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Sydney Award Winners

HAMILTON

- Sydney Lyric Theatre

Andy Blankenbuehler -

HAMILTON

- Sydney Lyric Theatre

Paul Tazewell -

HAMILTON

- Sydney Lyric Theatre

Thomas Kail -

JULIA

- Sydney Opera House

Sarah Goodes -

HAMILTON

- Sydney Lyric Theatre

HAMILTON

- Sydney Lyric Theatre

Howell Binkley -

HAMILTON

- Sydney Lyric Theatre

Alex Lacamoire -

HAMILTON

- Sydney Lyric Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

- Willoughby Theatre Company, The Concourse (Chatswood)

Luc-Pierre Tannous -

JULIA

- Sydney Opera House

Justine Clarke -

POSSUM MAGIC

- Riverside Theatres

HAMILTON

- Sydney Lyric Theatre

David Korins -

HAMILTON

- Sydney Lyric Theatre

Nevin Steinberg -

JERSEY BOYS

- Willoughby Theatre Company

Samuel Dobb -

NO PAY? NO WAY!

- Sydney Opera House

Aaron Tsindos -

Sydney Lyric Theatre

